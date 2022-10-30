HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team ended the season as one of the top eight teams in the state.
Paola was 0-3 in pool play at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Lady Panthers ended the season with a record of 26-14.
In a bracket with little room for error, the Paola Lady Panthers could not finish in the first set against Rock Creek. The set went back and forth. Paola rallied from an 11-14 deficit to tie the set at 15-15. The Lady Panthers took a four-point lead at 23-19, two points from taking the set and could not pull it out in a 23-25 loss. Paola lost the momentum and the second set 16-25.
The loss made the hill to climb to come out of pool play even tougher. Paola had state volleyball powerhouse Bishop Miege in the second round of pool play and finished with the No. 1 seed of the tournament, Andale, who arrived at Hutchinson with a perfect 29-0 record.
The Lady Panthers fell to the Bishop Miege Stags in two sets by scores of 11-25 and 15-25.
Paola faced Andale, the No.1 seed, in the third round and lost in two sets by scores of 14-25 and 19-25.
The second set of the match against Andale said a lot about the heart and character on the Paola Lady Panther team. Paola was 0-2 in pool play and down one set to none against the top seed of the tournament.
Knowing their day was over, even if they won the match, the Paola Lady Panthers fought right to the end, posting 19 points in the set.
Members of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team are libero Taryn Marcum, defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid, hitter Brylynn Wicker, setter Maddie Pitzer, defensive specialist Lily Jevne, hitter Maggie Kuak, hitter Anna Kane, hitter Ashley Ward, hitter Jade Meade, hitter Ava Kehl and hitter Abby Ediger. Paola is coached by Lexi Kuharich-Combes, Jamie Butler and Erin Newport.
The Paola Lady Panthers advanced to state for the first time in six years, defeating Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in the substate tournament in Paola on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Kane had a kill for the first point at state, giving Paola a 1-0 lead against Rock Creek. Wicker had a kill off blockers at 5-3. Kehl had a kill at 6-5.
Paola called a time out at 6-9. Kauk had kills 12-14 and 13-15. The set was tied at 15-15.
Winterschied served her fourth straight points as Paola took a 16-15 lead. Kauk had a kill at 17-15. Pitzer had a tip at the net to make it 18-15. Kauk put down another kill at 19-17.
Pitzer had a tip over the net at 20-17. Kane lowered the boom on a kill at 21-17. Kehl had a block at 22-19. Paola ended up losing the set 23-25.
Paola fell behind 0-6 in the second set. Wicker had a kill at 1-6. Paola took a timeout at 1-8.
Kauk had a kill at 2-8 and Meade put down at kill at 4-8. Kauk added a kill 6-12. Meade followed with a kill at 8-12. Kane made it a three-point set with a kill at 9-12.
Paola won a long volley at 10-15. Kane had a kill on a set by Winterscheid at 13-16. Paola called a timeout at 14-20 and lost the set 14-25.
Kauk had a kill at 3-9 in the first set against Bishop Miege, Kauk had a kill at 5-13. She had a stuff block at 10-22. Paola lost the set 11-25.
Kehl had kill at 3-3 in the second set. Kauk had a kill at 5-7. Kane had a kill 13-18. Meade had a kill at 14-23. Paola lost the set 15-25.
Kauk had a kill at 13-23 in the first set against Andale. Paola lost the set 14-25.
Kane had a kill at 1-0 in the second set. Meade had a kill at 4-9. Kane had kills at 6-11 and 10-15.
Kauk had a kill at 15-21. Ward had a kill at 19-24. Paola lost the set 19-25.
