BURLINGTON – Defense was the name of the game for the Paola Lady Panthers in a 33-30 comeback victory against Sabetha on Saturday, Feb. 22, for fifth place in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola was outscored 8-2 in the second quarter and trailed 24-17 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Panthers closed out with win with a 16-6 fourth-quarter run.
Paola held Sabetha to nine points or less in each of the four quarters to pull out the victory. The Lady Panthers improved to 7-4.
Kate Ediger led Paola with 12 points. Mackenze Kuehl hit double figures with 10 points.
Maggie Kauk, Maddie Pitzer and Ava Kehl also scored.
Ediger was named to the Burlington Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Paola defeated Burlington in the second round of the tournament Friday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Panthers lost a defensive battle against Labette County in the first round of the Burlington Invitational on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 36-33.
Ediger scored 17 points to lead Paola scorers. Pitzer finished with five points. Kauk, Kehl and Kuehl also scored.
