PAOLA — The Lady Panther volleyball team was 2-1 in a split tournament held at Paola High School and West Franklin High School.
Paola defeated Maranatha in straight sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19. Even though it just went two sets, the match was a tough one with both sets decided by six points or less.
The Lady Panthers defeated Bishop Ward in two sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-16.
Paola won the first set against Perry-Lecompton by a score of 25-19, but lost the next two sets by scores of 23-25 and 24-26 in another great match.
Paola improved to 9-5 on the season.
The Lady Panthers were at Chanute on Thursday, Sept. 24. Paola took the match in three straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-12.
Paola lost to Baldwin in three sets Sept. 17, falling by scores of 17-25, 25-27 and 10-25.
Paola went five sets with Eudora on Sept. 15. The Lady Panthers lost by scores of 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 12-15.
Playing for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team are Mikayla White, Gracie Richmond, Morgan Clark, Maddie Pitzer, Abby Richmond, Mackenzie Kuehl, Sydney Gant, Maggie Kauk, Emma Bishop and Rylan Armbruster.
