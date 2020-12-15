PAOLA — The Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Paola Invitational, going 2-1 at home to open the season.
Paola fell to Frontenac in the final round Friday, Dec. 11, 49-24. Paola could not get into an offensive rhythm, scoring eight points or less in all four quarters.
The Lady Panthers were outscored 17-6 in the first quarter and 20-5 in the second quarter.
It was an uphill battle the rest of the night.
Kate Ediger led the Paola offense with 11 points. Dakiah Yakes posted five points. Maggie Kauk, Anna Phillps and Ava Kuehl also scored.
Ediger averaged 16.6 points per game in the tournament.
She scored 15 points in a 47-35 victory against Perry-Lecompton on Thursday evening.
Paola was outscored 10-8 in the first quarter and 12-11 in the second frame.
The Lady Panthers pulled ahead with a 9-5 advantage in the third quarter.
Paola closed out the victory with a 19-8 fourth-quarter run.
Kauk topped double figures with 11 points.
Rylee Pratt and Kuehl each had six points. Morgan Clark and Yakes also scored.
Paola opened the tournament, and its season, with a 56-35 victory against Wellsville on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Ediger led the way with 24 points. She made nine field goals and was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.
Clark finished with double figures, posting 10 points on four field goals and a pair of free throws.
The Lady Panthers opened the game with a 14-6 run in the first quarter and a 15-6 second-quarter run.
Kauk and Kuehl each had six points. Emersyn Smith, Maddie Pitzer and Yates also scored.
