The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0, placing first in the West Franklin Invitational. Playing for the tournament championship Paola team were: (in front, from left) Avery Winterscheid, Taryn Marcum, Jada Meade, and Lily Jevne; (back row) Brylynn Wicker, Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl, Anna Kane and Abby Ediger.
POMONA, Kan. – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0 to capture first place in the West Franklin Invitational.
Not only did the Lady Panthers go 5-0 fir the tournament title at West Franklin High School on Saturday, Sept. 24, Paola did not lose a single set on the day, winning all 10 sets played in the five matches.
Playing for the Paola Lady Panthers are junior libero Taryn Marcum, junior defensive specialist Avery Winterschied, sophomore hitter Brylynn Wicker, senior setter and hitter Maddie Pitzer, junior defensive specialist Lily Jevne, senior middle hitter Maggie Kauk, junior hitter Anna Kane, junior hitter Jade Meade, senior middle hitter Ava Kehl and sophomore hitter Abby Ediger.
Paola defeated West Franklin in straight sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-19, winning the tournament with a perfect record of 5-0.
The Lady Panthers improved to 14-4 on the season. Paola is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.
Meade had a block at 8-4 in the first set against West Franklin. Winterscheid served in an ace at 10-4. Kauk had a kill at 21-15. Pitzer had a block at 22-16. Kauk served an ace at 24-16 and Paola won the set 25-16.
Kehl served an ace at 4-2 in the second set. Winterscheid served an ace at 9-4. Meade had kills at 11-5 and 13-5. Kauk had a block at 19-15. Pitzer had a kill at 23-17. Paola won the set 25-19.
The Lady Panthers defeated Maranatha Academy by scores of 25-18 and 25-10.
Paola defeated Osawatomie in straight sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
Wicker had a dig during a volley at 11-3 in the first set. Kehl had a kill at 20-11. Winterscheid served in a pair of aces. Kauk had a kill at 23-15. Paola won the set 25-15.
Wicker had a dig at 2-0 in the second set. Kehl served aces at 8-3 and 12-3. Kauk had a kill at 16-5. Meade had a kill at 17-6. Jevne served an ace at game point, 25-12.
The Lady Panthers defeated St. Paul by scores of 25-16 and 25-16.
Kane had a kill at 1-1 in the first set. Kauk had a block at 6-2 and a kill at 8-5. Winterscheid served an ace at 10-5.
Kauk had a block at 12-6. Pitzer had a kill at 14-9. Kehl had a block at 18-14 and served an ace at 21-14. Kauk had a kill at 22-14. Meade had a kill at 25-16.
Kehl had a block at 1-0 in the second set. Kane had a kill at 14-8. Paola won the set 25-16.
Paola defeated Osage City by scores of 25-11 and 25-17.
Pitzer served an ace at 2-0 in the first set. Kehl had an ace at 6-5. Meade broke a tie with a kill at 8-7.
Pitzer had blocks at 18-8 and 20-9. Kehl had a kill at 21-9 and a block at 22-10. Paola won the set 25-11.
Kauk had a kill at 11-8 in the second set. Meade had a kill at 13-8. Kauk lowered the boom on a kill at 23-14. Paola won the set 25-17.
Pitzer has 249 assists, ranking her ninth in Class 4A. Marcum has a team-leading 148 digs, ranking her 14th in the state.
Kauk is leading Paola with 3.3 kills per set. Marcum is averaging 4.5 digs per set.
(0) comments
