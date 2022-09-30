221005_mr_spt_pao_vball_01

The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0, placing first in the West Franklin Invitational. Playing for the tournament championship Paola team were: (in front, from left) Avery Winterscheid, Taryn Marcum, Jada Meade, and Lily Jevne; (back row) Brylynn Wicker, Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl, Anna Kane and Abby Ediger.

POMONA, Kan. – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0 to capture first place in the West Franklin Invitational.

Not only did the Lady Panthers go 5-0 fir the tournament title at West Franklin High School on Saturday, Sept. 24, Paola did not lose a single set on the day, winning all 10 sets played in the five matches.

