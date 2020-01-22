KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Piper took the Paola girls basketball team out of its game on the road.
The Lady Panthers had fits with Piper’s full court press, turning the ball over 28 times in a 50-21 loss Thursday, Jan. 16.
Paola was held to six points or less in each of the four quarters.
Piper also took advantage of its team quickness and ran the floor, turning the turnovers into points.
Piper went on a 28-4 run in the first quarter.
Paola stepped up its defense, holding Piper under double digits in each of the remaining quarters.
The Lady Panthers held Piper to seven points in the second quarter, nine points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter.
Piper had a 30-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the game was finished with a running clock.
Paola was outscored 7-5 in the second quarter and 9-6 in the third quarter. Both teams had six points in the final frame.
Trinity McDow led Paola offensively, posting seven points.
McDow had three field goals and added one free throw.
Brayden Hanf had five points. Kate Ediger, Madison Bryant, Morgan Clark and Macaela Garrett also scored.
The Lady Panthers were without guard Sophie Jones, who had an ankle injury.
Paola made eight field goals.
The Lady Panthers sank five of 13 free-throw attempts.
Piper made 19 field goals in the contest.
Piper made 10 of 17 from the line.
Paola is back in action this week in the Burlington Invitiational.
