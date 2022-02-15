SPRING HILL — Defense set the tone for the Paola Lady Panthers as they evened the score with the Lady Broncos on the road.
Paola held Spring Hill to less than 40 points in a 12-point, 49-37, victory on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The Lady Panthers also avenged a home loss to the Lady Broncos in December.
There has long been a saying in Paola Lady Panther basketball that “Defense wins 40.” It has been printed on signs and team T-shirts. It is a defensive challenge for victory. Hold teams to less than 40 points, and the victories will come.
Paola followed that blueprint at Spring Hill.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Broncos to 12 points or less in all four quarters, including just four points in the second quarter to spark a 14-4 run in the frame.
Spring Hill held a 10-9 edge in the first quarter. Paola took a nine-point lead at the intermission with the second-quarter run.
Paola was outscored 11-10 in the third quarter and finished the game with a 16-12 advantage in the final frame to secure the win.
Kate Ediger led the final rush in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her 20 points in the last stanza. Ediger made six field goals, including four 3-pointers. She added four of eight from the free-throw line.
Maggie Kauk sparked the second-quarter blitz with 10 of her 11 points in the frame. She sank a pair of 3-pointrs in the quarter.
Maddie Pitzer, Ava Kehl and Mackenzie Kuehl each had six points.
Paola was tenacious on defense. Pitzer attacked the dribble and battled for loose balls. Ediger, Kehl, Kauk and Kuehl had some big offensive and defensive boards.
Paola made 15 field goals, including eight from 3-point range. The Lady Panthers sank 11 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Sydney Buscher led all scorers for Spring Hill, posting 16 points. She made six field goals and added four free throws.
Jenna Weber hit double figures with 13 points. She made three field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Kaylee Oaks finished with six points. Alana Frigon also scored.
Spring Hill made 13 field goals with one 3-pointer. The Lady Broncos made 10 of 16 from the line.
