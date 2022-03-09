EUDORA – The Paola girls basketball team held Eudora to nine points or less in the first and fourth quarters of the Class 4A substate championship game.
The Lady Panthers battled, but fell to the Lady Cardinals by a final score of 54-38 on Saturday, March 5.
Paola (13-9) was the ninth seed. Eudora (21-1) was the top seed.
It was a two-point game at the end of the first quarter with Paola trailing 9-7. Eudora outscored Paola 18-11 in the second quarter. The Lady Cardinals held a 19-15 advantage in the third quarter.
Paola held Eudora to single digits in the final frame, but was outscored 8-5.
“Eudora game was a great substate finals game atmosphere,” Paola coach Jamie Butler said. “I was really proud how my girls came out strong the first quarter. That's something they didn't do the last time we played them. I honestly believe the girls gave it their all that game. I have never felt so proud of one of my teams after a loss.
“I feel Eudora played very, very well and embraced their home court and atmosphere very well,” Butler said. “We tried to battle back after a nine-point deficit at half, but Eudora just played even better towards the end of the third quarter and then the rest of the game.”
Seniors Kate Ediger, Mackenzie Kuehl, Anna Phillips and Emersyn Smith played in their final high school basketball game for the Paola Lady Panthers.
“We will miss the seniors so much,” Butler said. “They have given their all for four years in this program, and I am so proud of their growth even just from last season to this. They all stepped into their roles and set great examples for the underclassmen to look up to.
“We will miss Kate's scoring, toughness, competitiveness, and big plays,” she said. “We will miss Mackenzie's passes, rebounds, confidence, and calmness. We will miss Emersryn's tenacity, defense, three pointers, and never-give-up attitude. We will miss Anna's clutch three pointers, positive attitude, quickness, and hustle.”
Senior team managers are Emma Boehm, Ariana Gallagher and Emma Kerley.
“We have three managers who I can't say enough great things about,” Butler said. “We will miss Emma Boehm's passion for the sport and our school and her reactions to big plays. We will miss Emma Kerley's coaching and scouting and love for the game. We will miss Ariana's kindness and her yummy snacks she brings.”
Ediger ended her career with a double-figure performance offensively, posting a team-high 15 points. She made a pair of field goals, including two 3-pointers. Ediger added five free throws.
Kuehl posted seven points. Maggie Kauk and Smith each had six points. Ava Kehl added four points.
Paola made 12 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank nine of 17 from the free-throw line.
Eudora sank 19 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Cardinals made 13 of 21 from the line.
Members of the Class 4A substate runner-up Lady Panther basketball team are Ella Foster, Emersyn Smith, Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk, Kate Ediger, Abby Ediger, Hayley Hines, Anna Phillips, Ava Kehl, Hazel Downum, Jade Meade and Mackenzie Kuehl.
Paola is coached by Jamie Butler. Assistant coaches are Meagan Roth and Burl Powell.
Team managers are Emma Kerley, Arianna Gallagher, Emma Boehm, Claire Foster, Lily Jevne and Taliya Wolf.
Road Victory
Paola opened the substate tournament with a 42-28 victory on the road against Atchison on Tuesday, March 1.
Kehl was out for the game, resting an injured ankle from the season finale against Tonganoxie.
“Atchison was a great win because it was on the road and we were without Ava Kehl,” Butler said. “She has become a huge asset to the success of this Paola team. I didn't want to risk not having her for the Eudora game
“The other girls played well and fought through some adversity with the atmosphere there,” she said. “We struggled a little bit getting into an offensive rhythm but at that point in the season you just want to win and move on. So that's what we did. We got some younger girls in that game and honestly they really stepped up and did some great things in their limited time and that made me excited going into next season with them.”
