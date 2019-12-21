PAOLA — The Lady Panthers placed second in the Paola Invitational.
Paola fell to Piper in the championship game at home Friday, Dec. 13, by a final of 58-31.
Piper outscored Paola 19-10 in the first quarter, and pulled away with a 19-4 run in the second frame.
Paola (2-2) was 2-1 in the tournament.
Brayden Hanf led the Lady Panthers with 13 points.
Trinity McDow posted nine points. Dakiah Yates, Sophie Jones, Kate Ediger and Macela Garrett also scored.
Paola made 12 field goals. The Lady Panthers sank seven of 12 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Panthers defeated Wellsville 56-51 in the semifinals Tuesday, Dec. 10.
After posting seven points in the first quarter, the Paola girls scored 21 points in the second frame and 14 points in third and fourth quarters.
McDow scored a team-high 19 points for Paola.
Garrett and Ediger each had nine points. Yates scored eight points.
Madison Bryant, Morgan Clark and Hanf also scored.
Paola made 18 field goals, including three 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers made 17 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Hanf, Ediger and McDow each had 12 points as Paola defeated Turner 64-17 to open the tournament Monday, Dec. 9.
Ava Kehl and Bryant each scored six points. Clark and Jones each had five points. Yates and Garrett also scored.
Paola made 27 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank six of 11 from the line.
