SALINA — Jordyn Knecht and Kailyn Younger wrote their names in the Paola sports history books.
There is a new “Dynamic Duo” as Knecht and Younger placed first and second in the inaugural Kansas High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Thursday, Feb. 27, leading the Lady Panthers to third place.
Knecht and Younger posted 44 points, holding off Nickerson and Pratt by three points for third place in the state.
“Words can’t describe the weekend we just had,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “I believe Paola had the ‘Four Horsemen’ that took second place back in 1994. Now you have two girls go out to state and place third as a team. I am not sure what to name them, but another historic performance by those two girls.”
Knecht was 3-0 at state with a pin and two decisions. She scored 24 team points.
Younger posted the other 20 team points.
Younger was 2-1 with a pin and a decision, placing second in the state at 116 pounds.
Knecht was on the Paola Panther team the last two seasons. She missed her sophomore season with a knee injury.
Knecht had a scare this season, where she was out several weeks with an injury.
She returned for the first-ever girls regional in her own back yard at Paola High School on Feb. 14 and 15.
Knecht went 5-0 in the regional with five pins and was named the regional wrestler of the year.
Opening Doors
More than 1,000 girls wrestled in high school in Kansas during the inaugural season for girls.
The state was divided into two regionals with the top 66 girls from each regional competing in the state tournament.
First Ever
Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie became the first girl in the history of Kansas to win a state title, scoring a 7-0 decision against Kassidy Leiszler of Concordia in the 101-pound championship match.
Newcomb, 21-0, was 3-0 at state with two pins.
Undefeated
Jordyn Knecht of Paola, 30-0, scored an 8-4 decision against Elise Rose of Marysville in the state title match at 123 pounds.
Knecht pinned Mikayle Konrade of Winfield in her first match. Knecht advanced to the finals with an 8-2 decision against Martiza Jimenez of Hutchinson.
Runner-Up
Kailyn Younger of Paola, 27-13, placed second at 116 pounds.
She pinned Addison Broxterman of Washburn Rural in her first match.
Younger advanced to the finals with a 7-2 decision against Amelie Jungwirth of Shawnee Heights. Younger was pinned by Nichole Moore of Nickerson in the title match.
State Placers
Raegan Stinemetz of Spring Hill, 29-7, placed fifth at 123 pounds. She won her fifth-place match against Mikayla Konrde of Winfield by forfeit. Stinemetz was 3-2. She pinned Jadyn Bond of Sumner Academy, and won an 11-6 decision.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View, 27-10, placed sixth at 155 pounds.
