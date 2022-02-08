EUDORA — The Lady Panthers sent eight wrestlers to the Frontier League Tournament in Eudora and all eight placed in the top four.
Paola placed third in the team standings, scoring 113.5 points. Baldwin took the team title with 137 points. Spring Hill was runner-up with 115 points.
Kailyn Younger, 24-2, won the 126-pound title. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Kylee Slyter, 17-6, placed second for Paola at 109 pounds. Slyter was 3-1 with a pin and a technical fall.
Bryn Grandon, 16-8, was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 138 pounds.
Camryn Mather, 14-11, placed second at 143 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Alyssa Bartlett, 12-6, was runner-up at 191 pounds. Bartlett was 2-1 with two pins.
Bailey Donahue, 16-9, was third at 120 pounds. She was 3-1 with two pins.
Addison Stamper was fourth at 115 pounds. Jailynn Taylor placed fourth at 132 pounds.
Lady Broncos
Nevaeh Tauer, 26-7, won the 143-pound bracket. She was 3-0 with three pins.
Campbell Mermis, 25-9, placed first at 155 pounds. She was 3-0 with three pins.
Jay Yoder, 19-6, was second at 115 pounds. Yoder was 3-1 with two pins.
Avery Feeback, 21-7, was runner-up at 235 pounds. She was 1-1 with a pin.
Averi Cochran placed third at 101 pounds. Gracie Oppeau, 25-12, placed third at 126 pounds. Lexi Sutter, 13-20, placed third at 170 pounds.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, 12-19, was fourth at 120 pounds. Christina Gonzalez, 6-8, placed fourth at 138 pounds. Allie Stinemetz, 22-9, placed fifth at 132 pounds
