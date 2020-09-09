PAOLA — The Lady Panther volleyball team had a tough start to senior night, losing its first set against the Leavenworth Pioneers.
Paola was not about to let its seniors walk off the court without tasting victory, rallying to win the next three sets for its first win of the season Thursday, Sept. 3.
Prior to the match, Paola recognized seniors from Leavenworth, presenting each of them with roses.
The Lady Panthers then honored seniors Rylan Armbruster, Morgan Clark, Abby Richmond and team manager Emma Livengood.
Paola lost the first set in a heartbreaker, 23-25. The Lady Panthers bounced back, taking the next three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20.
Paola fell behind 4-7 in the opening set. Maddie Pitzer served an ace at 6-8. Armbruster served for three straight points to make it 10-13.
Mackenzie Kuehl had kills at 11-15 and 12-15. Clark had a tip at the net for a point at 13-15. Armbruster had a kill to tie the set at 18-18. She tied it again at 23-23, but Paola lost the set 23-25.
Sydney Gant fired in an ace and Maggie Kauk had a block as Paola took a 5-1 lead in the second set.
Armbruster made an incredible pancake save off the floor to keep a volley going, and Paola won the point at 9-4. Emma Bishop had a kill at 11-4. Richmond added a kill at 16-10. Gant served an ace at 18-11. Clark had a kill at 19-11. Kauk had kills at 23-13 and 24-13 and Paola took the set 25-15 to even the match.
A kill by Richmond, a kill by Kuehl and a deep set by Clark sparked the Lady Panthers to a 3-1 lead in the third set. Paola let 6-2 and called a timeout after Leavenworth rallied to tie the score at 7-7.
Richmond broke a 9-9 tie with a kill. Kauk broke a tie with a kill at 16-15. Richmond had another kill to give Paola an 18-17 lead. Richmond ended a long volley with a kill at 21-18. Kuehl had a kill down the line, and Richmond delivered another kill as Paola went on to win the set 25-20.
Mikayla White served an ace as Paola jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set. Clark had a kill at 5-1. Kauk broke a Leavenworth rally with a kill at 9-5.
Kuehl broke a tie with a kill at 14-13. Richmond had a kill at 17-15. Leavenworth made it close, causing Paola to use a timeout at 23-20. Richmond finished the set with a kill at 25-20, giving Paola the match three sets to one.
Jade Meade tied a Paola Lady Panther school record, league record and state record with 25 straight service points as the freshman girls won their first set against Leavenworth, 25-0. Paola won the second set 25-5 to win the match in straight sets.
The Lady Panther junior varsity girls defeated Leavenworth in two sets by scores of 25-5 and 25-12.
