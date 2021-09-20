PAOLA — Lady Panthers volleyball team members battled on their home court but came up short in a Frontier League dual against Baldwin.
Paola lost the match in three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-27 and 18-25 in the best three-out-of-five series Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Lady Panthers went 5-1 for first place in the Riverton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Mackenzie Kuehl was the team leader in kills on the day. Maddie Pitzer was one of the team leaders in blocks and in hitting.
The Lady Panthers defeated Anderson County in straight sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-18.
Paola lost Riverton in three sets with scores of 25-18, 22-25 and 22-25.
The Lady Panthers bounced back against Iola with a straight set win by scores of 25-18 and 25-9.
Paola defeated Labette County to reach the semifinals with scores of 19-25, 25-19 and 25-16.
In a rematch with Labette County in the semifinals, Paola took the match by scores of 27-25 and 25-15.
The Lady Panthers claimed the championship with a straight set win against Riverton, 25-22 and 25-20, avenging their only loss of the day.
Paola had an uphill fight against Baldwin on Frontier League dual night, falling behind 1-6 in the first set.
Maggie Kauk had a kill at 2-7. The Lady Panthers lost a long volley at 2-8. Kauk had back-to-back kills to make the score 4-12.
Kuehl had a kill at 5-13. Mikayla White served an ace at 6-13. Emma Bishop blasted a kill at 8-13.
Baldwin went on a roll. Bishop ended the run for the Lady Bulldogs with a kill at 16-24. Paola lost the set 16-25.
White had kills at 2-1 and 3-1 in the second set.
Kuehl had kills as Paola got within one point at 6-7. She added another kill at 7-8.
Gracie Richmond served for a pair of points to make it 11-16. Bishop had a kill at 14-18. Ave Kehl had a kill at 15-19.
Kauk had back-to-back kills to make it 18-19. Pitzer tied the set with a kill at 19-19. Emersyn Smith served for four straight points during the rally.
Taryn Marcum made a great did on a volley the Panthers won at 21-21. Kauk had a kill at 22-21.
Smith made a great pass to Bishop for a kill at 23-22. Pitzer tied the set at 25-25 with a kill. Paola lost the set 25-27.
Kauk broke a tie with an ace in the third set at 7-6. White had a kill to break another tie at 13-12. Kehl had a kill at 14-16.
Kauk made it a one-point game with a kill at 15-16. She added kills at 16-19, 17-24 and 18-25. Paola lost the set 18-25.
