PAOLA — The Lady Panthers wrapped up their 3-0 run for the Paola Invitational title with a 49-45 victory against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 10.
Paola jumped out to an 18-9 advantage in the first quarter. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter.
It was a six-point game, 38-32, heading into the fourth quarter. Paola held on to win it by four points.
The Lady Panthers improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season with the victory.
Senior forward Kate Ediger scored a game-high 31 points. Ediger is averaging 29 points per game.
Junior guard Maddie Pitzer finished with six points. Senior guard Emersyn Smith had five points. Ella Foster, Maggie Kauk and Mackenzie Kuehl also scored.
Ediger dropped a game-high 32 points as the Lady Panthers defeated Perry-Lecompton by 30 points, 47-17, in the second round of the tournament Thursday, Dec. 9.
Ava Kehl had seven points. Foster, Kauk and Kuehl also scored.
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 55-17 victory against Wellsville on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Ediger posted 24 points.Kauk hit double figures with 10 points.
Kehl had six points. Haley Hines, Jade Meade, Smith Foster and Kuehl also scored.
