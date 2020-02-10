PAOLA — Don’t look now, but the Paola Lady Panthers are on a roll.
The Lady defense dominated as Paola held Fort Scott to seven points or less in all four quarters, running away from the Lady Tigers in a 48-25 victory at winter homecoming Friday, Jan. 7.
Trinity McDow and Madison Bryant were in double figures to lead the Lady Panthers.
Paola took the show on the road Tuesday, Jan. 4, getting a baseline 3-pointer from Brayden Hanf with 1.2 seconds left on the clock to defeat the rival Louisburg Lady Cats by one point, 39-38.
While it took a while for the offense to get into a rhythm Friday, the defense came out on a mission.
The Lady Panthers trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter against Fort Scott.
Paola opened the game with a 6-0 run. The Lady Panthers would continue to set the tone at the start of each quarter. Paola went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers started the third quarter on a 6-2 run and scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter.
Paola stayed close with its defense and began to get some breathing room with a 12-5 advantage in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead with a 10-6 edge in the third quarter.
Paola left no doubt with a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter, fueled by nine points from Trinity McDow. She finished with a game-high 11 points.
Bryant posted 10 points, making a 2-point field goal, a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws.
Hanf finished with nine points. Kate Ediger added eight points.
Dakiah Yates, Maggie Kauk and Macaela Garett also scored.
The Lady Panthers scored just six points in the fourth quarter at Louisburg, but they were huge.
Garrett had one.
The other would be a game-winner from the baseline by Hanf.
Paola was trailing 38-36 when Hanf got the ball. She set her feet and got off a shot that went in with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.
Louisburg called a timeout and threw a bomb pass down the court, but Garrett was there to defend the play and would not allow the Lady Cats to get a shot off.
Ediger was the top scorer for Paola with nine points. McDow finished with eight points. Hanf added seven points.
Sydney Boedeker, Ava Kehl, Yates, Kauk, Bryant and Garrett also scored.
