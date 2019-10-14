PAOLA — The Lady Panther volleyball team sent seniors Alisha Blanc, McKenzie Gagnebin and Sophie Jones out with a win for the final home volleyball match of their prep careers.
After losing the first set against Pittsburg on Thursday, Oct. 10, Paola roared back with three straight wins by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-27.
Alisha Blanc, who is out with an injury, started for Paola and served the first ball of the opening set.
“This team has shown they are resilient,” Paola coach Kirby Kenny said. “We were able to get everyone involved tonight and started all three of our seniors.
“It was good to see Alisha suit up for us and get in the game,” Kenny said. “It seems like we need that first game to get going sometimes.”
Blanc is a hitter. She is a four-year member of the program and three-year letter winner.
Gagnebin is a hitter and blocker. She has been with the team all four years. Gagnebin is a two-year letter winner.
Jones is the libero. She has been with the program for four years, lettering two seasons.
Paola fell behind 1-5 in the first set. Abby Richmond served aces at 3-6 and 4-6.
Morgan Clark had a kill at 5-11. Jones served an ace at 9-13. Rylan Armbruster had a kill at 11-14.
Mackenzie Kuehl had a kill at 12-16. Clark had a tip at the net at 14-19.
Gagnebin lost one of her shoes and kept playing hard and focused during a long volley. Paola lost the opening set 18-25.
Gagnebin had a kill, Richmond had a block and Clark lowered the boom on a kill as Paola made it 3-5 in the second set. Clark had a block and a kill on a volley at 6-9.
Armbruster had a kill at 7-9. Kuehl made it a one-point game with a kill at 12-13. Gagnebin had a kill and then a tip at the net to make it 15-17.
Gracie Richmond tied the second set with an ace at 17-17. Clark had a block and lowered the boom on an ace at 18-17. She added another ace at 19-17. Richmond served an ace at 20-17. Armbruster had a kill at 23-17. Richmond ended the set with an ace at 25-17.
Clark has a kill as Paola jumped out to a 5- 1 lead in the third set. Abby Richmond served an ace at 6-1. Clark had kills at 8-2, 10-6, 11-6 and 13-6.
Sydney Gant served an ace at 14-6. Richmond had kills at 17-9 and 19-11. Paola took the set 25-19.
Abby Richmond, Kuehl and Gant had kills as Paola took a 3-0 lead in the fourth set.
Clark had a block at 7-2. Armbruster had a kills at 8-2 and 14-9.
Abby Richmond and Gant had blocks to make it 17-9. Richmond had a cross-court kill at 18-10.
Clark had a kill at 20-12 and a stuff block at 21-15. Gant served an ace at 22-15. Mikayla White had a block at 23-16. Paola won the set 25-17, winning the match three sets to one.
Runner-Up
The Lady Panther volleyball team was 3-2 at the Atchison Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12, placing second in the tournament.
