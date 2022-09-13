PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team served notice that they are a team to be reckoned with this season.
Paola had a tough test against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, Sept. 6, going five sets against the Chieftains.
The Lady Panthers fell in five sets, three sets to two, by scores of 25-18, 13-25, 25-13, 22-25 and 12-15. Two of the losses were by three points.
It was a back-and-forth night for Paola. The Lady Panthers took the first set handily and then never got on track in the second set.
Paola took the momentum back with a commanding win in the third set. The fourth and fifth sets were a battle for every point.
Paola fell to 2-1 with the loss. The Lady Panthers opened the season with a three set to one victory on the road against the Lady Cats, ranked in the top 10 in the Class 4A preseason poll. Paola swept Leavenworth in its home opener Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Lady Panthers learned a lot about themselves in the loss, Paola coach Alexis Combs said. Paola played with heart and determination, never giving up, despite the adversity.
“There are some losses that can mean just as much as a win and that was what Tuesday was for us,” Combs said. “It is a tough loss as a player to handle when you give it your all, but they stayed together as a team through five hard sets kept their heads up. The girls battled long rally after long rally and as a coach that is all I can ask for.”
“I am proud of the way they represented Paola volleyball and got to show off the high level of play that we are capable of,” she said. “This group is so special and the bond they have off the court is showing on the court as well. They play for each other and want to play hard for the girl standing next to them. We said from day one of practice that each match, set, and point was going to be a fight. The girls are locked in and ready to fight no matter the opponent on the other side.”Maggie Kauk served an ace in the first set against Tonganoxie, giving Paola a three-point, 16-13 lead. It was the biggest lead for either side at the time. Paola fought back from deficits of 4-6 and 9-11.
The set was tied nine times (2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 11-11 and 13-13) before the Lady Panthers began to pull away.
Jade Meade had a kill at 17-14. Anna Kane lowered the boom on a kill at 18-14. Meade ended another volley with a kill at 19-15.
Brylynn Wicker had a big hit up front to make it 22-17. Meade ended the set with a block at 25-18.
Tonganoxie broke five ties in the second set, going on a 6-0 run to take control. Paola ended up losing the set 13-25.
Paola fell behind 0-4 in the third set, but rallied to tie it at 8-8. Kauk broke the tie with a stuff at the net, making it 9-8. Avery Winterscheid served three points in a row to push the lead to 11-8.
Taryn Marcum served four points in a row to make it a five-point game at 15-10. Kane drilled a ball down the line for a kill at 16-11. Paola ran the lead to 17-13, and Winterscheid served the set out with eight straight points for a final of 25-13.
Set four was the heartbreaker for the Lady Panthers. The biggest lead either side had during the set was three points.
Paola broke a 6-6 tie on a long volley with a great dig by Kane and a one-arm punch shot over the net by Maddie Pitzer on the run.
Kauk blasted a kill at 8-7. She then served it to 9-7. Tonganoxie tied it at 9-9.
Ava Kehl had a kill to make it 12-9. Tonganoxie rallied to tie the game 14-14. Paola took a timeout at 14-17.
Wicker ended a six-point run by Tonganoxie with a kill at 15-17. Marcum pulled the ball off the court for a dig, and Meade finished the volley with a kill at 19-20.
Trailing 21-22, the Lady Panthers caught a bad break when a spike by Wicker hit the top of the net and rolled from one side of the court to the other before falling on Paola’s side. Paola lost a long volley at 21-24 and lost the set 22-25.
The fifth and final set was played to 15 points. Kauk had a kill at 5-5, and Paola won a long volley to tie the set 6-6.
Kehl put Paola on top with a kill at 7-6. Tonganoxie answered with three straight points to make it 7-9.
Paola continued to battle. Kehl had a kill at 8-9. Kauk made it a one-point game again with a kill at 10-11. Tonganoxie scored three consecutive points to make it 10-14. Paola lost the set 12-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.