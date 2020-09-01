PAOLA - Fans got their first chance to see not only the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team in action during its black and gold scrimmage, but also got to see what Frontier League sports action will look like this fall with precautions for COVID-19.
Fans are limited for Frontier League sporting events with masks and social distancing required. Each participant for each sport in the league is given four tickets to use per event.
Players are not allowed to huddle or give high-fives after a big play. They do not touch hands for substitutions. Players not on the court have masks on and are social distancing.
The Paola junior varsity was in a heated battle with the freshman girls team during the scrimmage held Tuesday, Aug. 25. The action went back and forth with the score tied at 12-12. The freshmen jumped out to a 9-5 lead. The junior varsity girls had to rally to get back in it.
Brooklyn Harmon served an ace at 3-6. Ava Kuehl had a kill to make it a two-point game for the junior varsity girls at 10-12. Kuehl tied the set at 13-13 with a kill.
Harmon had a big kill at 19-22. The junior varsity girls lost the set by two points, 23-25.
“We have practiced with new guidelines for COVID-19 to be prepared for the season,” Paola coach Kirby Kenny said. “It was nice to get to play tonight see that that looks like.”
Paola Athletic Director Darin Gagnebin spoke to the fans about what the league attendance policy will mean for home and away games.
It is going to be different, Gagnebin said, but the precautions are in place to give the kids a chance to play.
“It stinks for the fan experience,” he said. “But, it is to let them play. I know it is a huge inconvenience. This is a way to try and keep the games going and let them play. That is what it is all about?”
Morgan Clark had a kill as the Paola varsity jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the junior varsity.
Abby Richmond had a kill at 7-3. Maggie Kauk had a block at 9-5.
Mackenzie Kuehl had a tip at the net to win a volley and the point at 10-5.
Clark lowered the boom on a kill at 14-11. It was a one-point match when Richmond had a kill at 22-20.
Rylan Armbruster had a kill at 24-20 and the Paola varsity went on to win the set 25-20.
Seniors playing for the Lady Panther volleyball team this season are Morgan Clark, Abby Richmond and Rylan Armbruster.
