Paola senior Ava Kehl posts up and draws a foul against Baldwin during the Lady Panthers' Pink-Out game Tuesday, Feb. 7. Special Pink-Out game T-shirts were sold to raise money for the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Paola forward Maggie Kauk battles a Baldwin player for a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Paola freshman Audra Downum runs the offense for the Lady Panthers against the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Paola guard Maddie Pitzer blocks a shot against Baldwin during the Lady Panthers' annual Pink-Out game to fight cancer.
Abby Ediger protects the basketball, holding it up high, as she looks to pass the ball for Paola against Baldwin on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Paola guard Ella Foster dribbles the ball against Baldwin on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Maddie Pitzer gets a hand from teammate Maggie Kauk after making a basket for the Lady Panthers during the annual Pink-Out game against Baldwin on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Paola senior Ava Kehl shakes hands as she is announced as a starter for the Lady Panthers against the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
PAOLA – The Paola Lady Panther girls basketball team wore pink warm-up tops, pink socks and pink and white uniforms during the annual Pink-Out game to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.
Special edition Pink Game T-shirts were sold to the fans for the game. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will be donated to the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Senior forward Maggie Kauk came out ready to shoot, sinking four baskets in a 19-12 first-quarter run.
Paola was outscored 19-9 in the second quarter, trailing by three points, 31-28, at the intermission.
Baldwin went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to all but seal a 62-44 victory Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Senior guard Ella Foster, senior guard Maddie Pitzer, senior forward Maggie Kauk, senior post player Ava Kehl and freshman guard Audra Downum started the game for the Lady Panthers.
Paola jumped out to a 4-0 lead on early baskets by Kauk. Baldwin sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 6-4 advantage.
Foster put down a 3-pointer to tie the score, 7-7, with 5:17 left in the opening quarter.
Freshman Elli Smail came off the bench with a huge 3-pointer as Paola pushed its lead to five points, 17-12. The Lady Panthers led 19-12 at the end of the frame.
Baldwin went on an 12-4 run to start the second quarter, taking a 24-23 lead.
Kauk sank a 3-pointer for a one-point, 28-27, edge with 1:37 left in the first half.
Baldwin sank a free-throw to tie the game and made a 3-pointer for a 31-28 advantage at the intermission.
Baldwin went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter, taking a 15-point, 45-30, lead into the fourth quarter.
Paola finished strong, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Kauk led Paola with 17 points. Kauk also gets the "toughness award" for the night. She was injured in the first half and got blood on her No. 32 special pink and white jersey. Kauk switched jerseys for the second half, donning No. 20.
Kehl posted nine points. Downum had six points. Abby Ediger, Smail, Pitzer and Foster also scored.
Paola made 15 field goals with four 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank nine of 12 from the free-throw line.
Baldwin sank 14 field goals with seven 3-pointers. The Lady Bulldogs made 16 of 25 from the line.
