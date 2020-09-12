PAOLA – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team swept Tonganoxie in three sets in front of their home crowd.
It was the second straight win for Paola.
The Lady Panthers defeated Tonganoxie at Paola High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, by scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 25-15.
The only test Paola got in the match came in the opening set when Tonganoxie fought back from an 8-1 deficit to tie the set at 16-16. Paola bounced back to win the set 25-22.
Paola could not be stopped after that, jumping out to an 8-2 lead in the second set before taking it 25-9.
The Lady Panthers took a late 19-13 lead in the third set and closed it out on a 6-2 run to take the set 25-15, winning the match three sets to none.
Paola let an 8-1 lead slip away in the first set. Tonganoxie tied the set at 16-16 and it was a battle the rest of the way. Maggie Kauk had a kill to tie the set at 17-17. Rylan Armbruster knotted things up again with a kill on a set from Maddie Pitzer at 18-18.
Emma Bishop had a great kill on a set from Pitzer at 20-18. Armbruster added a kill at 21-18, causing Tonganoxie to take a timeout. Paola went on to win the set 25-22.
Mikayla White served Paola out to a 3-0 lead to open the second set. Kauk had a kill at 6-2.
Gracie Richmond fired in an ace at 12-4. Armbruster followed with a kill at 13-4.
Paola won a long volley with a kill by White on a set from Pitzer at 14-4. White had a kill down the line off blockers at 16-5.
There were several long volleys during the match with key digs from Sydney Gant, a defensive specialist.
Abby Richmond had a kill off blockers for the point at 21-7. Kauk ended the match with a block at 25-9.
Morgan Clark broke a tie in the third set with a tip at the net to make it 3-2. Paola lost a long volley at 4-4. Kauk broke the tie with a kill.
Abby Richmond had a kill at 9-5. Clark broke a tie with a kill at 11-10. Armbruster had a kill off blockers at 16-12. Pitzer served an ace at 18-13.
Kauk had a kill at 20-14. Mackenzie Kuehl had a kill at 23-15. Paola won the next two points to win the set 25-15, taking the match in three straight sets.
The Lady Panthers split home matches against Wellsville and Heritage Christian on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Paola defeated Wellsvile in three sets by scores of 27-25, 22-25 and 25-19.
The Lady Panthers fell to Heritage Christian in straight sets by scores of 14-25 and 23-25.
Paola is 3-2 on the season, winning three matches in a row, during one stretch.
