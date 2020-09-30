PAOLA – The Lady Panther volleyball team swept Piper in three sets during a home Frontier League match.
Paola defeated Piper by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-14 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Abby Richmond had a kill, and Mikayla White fired in an ace as Paola took a 2-0 lead in the first set.
Morgan Clark took over with kills at 4-0, 6-2 and 7-2. Maggie Kauk had a kill down the line at 8-3. Richmond ended a long volley with a kill at 12-8.
White served three straight points, including an ace at 17-11. Maddie Pitzer served an ace at 23-18. Paola went on to take the set 25-19.
Clark opened the second set with a kill. Emma Bishop added a kill at 4-2. Mackenzie Kuehl served an ace at 5-2.
Kauk made it 6-3 with a block. She added a kill at 8-5, and served four straight points, including an ace, to make it 12-5.
Clark had kills at 13-6 and 14-9. Kuehl had a kill at 16-12. Rylan Armbruster had a kill at 20-13.
Kauk had a block at 21-16, a kill at 23-16 and ended a long volley with a kill at 24-17. Clark ended the set with a kill at 25-18.
Richmond made it 1-1 in the third set with a kill. Armbruster had a tip at the net to win a volley at 6-3. She added a kill off blockers at 8-4.
White had a huge kill on a great set from Pitzer to push the lead to 9-4. Gracie Richmond served an ace at 11-6. Abby Richmond had a kill at 12-6.
Armbruster had a kill at 13-6. Pitzer had a great dig for Paola on a long volley, and Kuehl won the point with a kill at 15-7.
White made a tip to open space at 18-9. Armbruster had a kill at 19-10. Bishop had a great dig on a volley, and finished it off with a kill for the point at 20-10.
Kuehl had a kill down the line at 21-10. She had a cross-court kill at 22-12. Gracie Richmond had a block at 23-13. Kauk ended the set with a kill at 25-14.
