PAOLA – The Lady Panther volleyball team players defended their home court, sweeping matches from Veritas Christian School and Wellsville in straight sets.
Paola defeated Veritas by scores of 25-10 and 25-9 to open the evening Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team celebrates winning a volley against Wellsville at home Thursday, Sept. 7. Paola defeated Veritas and Wellsville in straight sets. Pictured are (from left) Caylee Crawford, Avery Winterscheid, Taryn Marcum, Kinzley Meinig, Brylynn Wicker and Anna Kane.
The Lady Panthers finished the night with a victory against the Wellsville Lady Eagles, taking the match by scores of 25-6 and 25-22.
Brylynn Wicker got Paola rolling in the first set against Veritas with a kill at 3-1. Taryn Marcum fired in an ace at 11-2.
Anna Kane had a kill at 14-2. Ashley Ward blasted a kill to make it 15-4. Wicker had a kill at 23-8. Kane ended the set with a kill at 25-10.
Ward caught fire on the front row to start the second set. She lowered the boom on kills at 7-3, 10-4, 11-5 and 12-5.
Marcum served an ace at 13-5. Wicker put down a kill at 15-5.
Kinzley Meinig had a kill at 18-6. Caylee Crawford served an ace to increase the lead to 21-9. Meinig had a pair of kills to make it 24-9. Wicker ended the set with a kill at 25-9 as Paola won the match in two sets.
Wicker had a kill at 9-2 in the first set against Wellsville. Ward had a block at 16-4 and a kill to make it 18-4.
Kane served an ace to push the lead to 19-4. Ward had a kill and an ace to make it 22-6. Amanda Pitzer blasted a kill at 24-7. Avery Winterscheid set the ball to Meinig for a kill to end it at 25-6.
Marcum set Kane for a kill at 2-1 in the second set. Paola fell behind but rallied as Kane served for three points in a row for a one-point, 9-8, lead.
The Lady Panthers trailed 12-17 late in the set. Wicker made it a two-point game with a tip at the net for a score of 19-21.
Wicker put down a kill on a set from Winterscheid to tie the set at 21-21. Wicker tipped the ball over the net to end two volleys as Paola made it 23-22. Crawford went on to serve the final three points in a 25-22 victory to win the match.
