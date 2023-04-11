PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panthers rallied to force extra innings against Chanute.
The Lady Panther softball team scored two runs in the home half of the seventh inning, taking the game into the eighth and ninth innings knotted at 4-4 on Friday, April 7.
Chanute struck for four runs in the top of the ninth and won the opener 8-4.
Paola battled in the second game and lost another heartbreaker. The Lady Panthers led 4-2 after two innings and scored three runs in the home half of the fifth for a one-run, 7-6, lead.
Chanute scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 10-8 victory.
Paola fell to 2-6 on the season with the doubleheader loss.
Ava Kehl singled and drove in three runs in the first game. Krislyn Hadlock singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Lily Jevne walked, singled, stole a base and scored two runs.
Jacie Collier pitched the complete game, working all nine innings. She struck out six and walked two.
Makayla Hendrickson singled twice and scored in the second game. Kehl singled and drove in two runs.
Elli Smail singled, walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs. Hadlock drove in two runs and scored. Jevne singled, drove in one run and scored. Avery Winterscheid singled and drove in one run.
Emmalee Morris started the game, throwing six innings. She struck out four and walked one. Collier pitched the final inning in relief.
