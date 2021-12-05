SPRING HILL — The Paola Lady Panther wrestling team won the Spring Hill Invitational.
Paola scored 138 points, defeating Holton and Spring Hill by six points to take the team title Saturday, Dec. 4.
Holton and Spring Hill posted 132 points in the tournament.
Kylee Slyter, Kailyn Younger and Grace Bull placed first for the Lady Panthers.
Slyter was 4-0 with four pins for first place at 109 pounds. Younger was 4-0 with four pins for first place at 126 pounds. Bull went 4-0 with four pins to win the 132-pound title.
Jailyn Taylor was runner-up at 132 pounds.
Alyssa Barlett placed second at 191 pounds.
Kayleigh Wurtz was third at 235 pounds.
Camryn Mather placed fifth at 138 pounds.
Bryn Grandon was sixth at 143 pounds.
Bailey Donahue placed eighth at 120 pounds.
Avery Feeback led the Spring Hill Lady Broncos, placing first at 235 pounds.
Averi Chochran placed second at 101 pounds.
Jay Yoder was runner-up at 115 pounds.
Izzy Farris finished second at 143 pounds. Nevae Tauer placed third.
Campbell Mermis was third at 155 pounds.
Gacie Oppeau placed fourth at 126 pounds.
Taish Charles placed fourth at 138 pounds.
Allie Stinemetz was fifth at 132 pounds.
Victoria Vincent was sixth a 120 pounds.
Emma Olcott was eighth at 115 pounds.
