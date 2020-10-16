PAOLA – It did not come easy, but the Paola Lady Panthers won some great volleys when they needed them to take a match from Fort Scott at home.
Paola defeated Fort Scott in four sets Thursday, Oct. 15. The score in three of the four sets in the best-of-five series was 25-17. Paola won the match by scores of 25-17, 25-23, 17-25 and 25-17.
Abby Richmond had a kill at 4-2 in the first set. Emma Bishop had a kill at 5-3. Maggie Kauk had kills at 7-3 and 9-7.
Mikayla White made an unreal back hit on a ball for the kill, taking the volley for the Lady Panthers at 11-7. She served an ace at 15-11. Richmond had a block at 17-13. Kauk had kills at 22-17 and 24-17. Paola won the set 25-17.
Gracie Richmond served an ace at 3-1 in the second set. Emersyn Smith made a great dig on a volley, but Paola lost the point. Maddie Pitzer made a quick set over for the point at 7-8.
After being tied at 10-10, Morgan Clark gave Paola some breathing room with a kill for a two-point lead. She broke a tie with a kill at 13-12.
White had a tip over the net at 16-12, and served an ace for Paola at 19-18. Smith had a back row kill at 21-19. Kauk broke tie with a kill at 22-21, and broke another tie with a tip at the net at 24-23. Paola won the set 25-23.
Clark opened the third set with a kill. White added an ace at 2-0. Abby Richmond lowered the boom on a cross court kill at 4-6. Kauk had a kill at 5-7. White had tip at the net at 6-7. Richmond tied the set at 7-7 with a hard-hitting kill.
Richmond had a kill at 9-8, and fired in an ace at 10-8. Kauk had a kill on a great set from Pitzer at 11-10. Kauk tied the set with a kill at 13-13. Bishop had a kill at 14-15. Paola lost the set 17-25.
Paola fell behind 1-5 in the fourth set. Richmond had a kill at 3-6. Kauk and Richmond combined for a block at 5-7. Richmond broke ties with blocks at 8-7 and a kill at 9-8.
Mackenzie Kuehl had a kill at 10-8 to end a great volley for the Lady Panthers. Clark and Kauk teamed up for a block at 11-8. Kuehl had a kill at 14-10. White had a tip over the net at 14-12.
Clark had a booming kill at 17-12. Richmond had a kill at 20-15. Kauk had a kill on a set from Pitzer at 21-16. White had a kill at 24-16.
The Lady Panthers went on to win it 25-17, taking the match three sets to one.
