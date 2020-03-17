EMPORIA — Morgan Laudan and the Emporia State University Lady Hornets were runner-up I the MIAA Women’s Tournament.
The Lady Hornets, like the rest of college basketball, was gearing up for the post-season when it was canceled.
Laudan, of Paola, and the Hornets advanced to the MIAA women’s championship game against Central Missouri State.
The Lady Hornets fell to University of Central Missouri State Jennies in the MIAA championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, March 8, by a final of 82-72.
Emporia State opened the tournament with an 80-52 victory against Northwest Missouri State University on Thursday, March 5.
The Lady Hornets advanced to the finals with a 61-52 win against the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday, March 7.
Laudan averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds this season for the Lady Hornets.
She had nine points and eight rebounds at Central Oklahoma her junior season.
Laudan scored 14 points against Baker. Laudan had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals at Northwestern Oklahoma.
During her sophomore campaign, Laudan had 13 points and 11 rebounds at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
As a freshman Laudan scored six points with six rebounds against Central Oklahoma in the MIAA championship game.
In high school with the Paola Lady Panthers, Laudan was a first-team Class 4A selection. She averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
She helped lead the Lady Panthers to the Class 4A state tournament all four years. Laudan scored 23 points in the state championship game her senior year. She averaged 16 points and six rebounds in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.