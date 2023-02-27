230301_mr_spt_girls_wrest_01

SALINA — The Paola Lady Panthers sent three girls to the Class 4-1A state wrestling tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

Kena Leonard placed third at 235 pounds, leaving Salina with a state medal for the Paola girls on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

