SALINA — The Paola Lady Panthers sent three girls to the Class 4-1A state wrestling tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Kena Leonard placed third at 235 pounds, leaving Salina with a state medal for the Paola girls on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Campbell Mermis made school history for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos wrestling program. Mermis was runner-up at 145 pounds in the Class 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City. It is the highest state finish in program history.
Leonard, 33-7, scored a 5-2 decision against Madi Hargett of Baldwin in the third-place match at state. She was 4-1 with two pins.
Mermis, 42-3, lost a 6-1 decision against Avari Johnson of Leavenworth. Mermis advanced to the finals with a pin against Madison Davidson of Washburn Rural. She was 3-1 with two pins.
Paola
The Paola Lady Panther wrestling team left town Wednesday, Feb. 22, with an escort from the Paola Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexys Epp, 31-9, represented the Paola Lady Panthers at state. She wrestled at 110 pounds.
Jailynn Taylor, 33-9, was 2-2 at state at 135 pounds. She had a 7-0 decision and won a tiebreaker.
Prairie View
Whitney Cox-Halliburton, 28-13, wrestled for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos at 235 pounds. She was 2-2 with a pin.
Class 6-5A state
Spring Hill
Averi Cochran, 13-22, competed at 100 pounds.
Paige Peterson, 21-17, wrestled at 110 pounds.
Rosemary Mader, 22-17, represented Spring Hill at 115 pounds.
Jay Yoder, 32-15, was 1-2 at 125 pounds.
Gracie Oppeau, 36-12, was 2-2 at 130 pounds. She had two pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.