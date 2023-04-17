PAOLA — Hunter Loethen blasted two home runs as the Paola Panthers took the second game of a doubleheader against Chanute.
Loethen drove home two runs and scored twice in the 10-6 victory Friday, April 7. Paola took a 9-6 loss in the opener.
Hunter Loethen is greeted at home plate by teammate Kale Murdock after hitting his second home run for Paola in a 10-6 victory against Chanute on Friday, April 7.
Paola, 7-3, lost a tough one against Tonganoxie, 7-5, at home Tuesday, April 11.
The Paola Panthers held a 4-3 lead against Chanute, heading into the sixth inning. Paola had six hits in a row to start the home half of the sixth inning, including a home run by Loethen.
Jace Kerley singled twice, doubled and drove in three runs. He scored twice.
Kale Murdock had three base hits and scored. Xander Meinig singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kolby Wheeler doubled. JD Troutman singled and scored twice. Eli Gerken and Keaton Matlick singled.
Troutman started the game, allowing one run on two hits in four innings. He notched the win.
Wheeler pitched three innings, coming from behind the plate to take the other side of the battery. Matlick came in the seventh inning.
Paola led 4-1 through four innings but let the win slip away. Chanute struck for eight runs in the fifth inning and went on to win it 9-6.
Wheeler homered, dove in three runs and scored two runs.
Jasper Logan doubled twice. Loethen singled twice, drove in one run and scored twice. Kerley had two hits and scored two runs. Murdock singled and drove in one run.
Matlick started the game, allowing three runs on three hits in four innings. He struck out six.
Loethen pitched in relief. He worked two innings, striking out two.
Paola had a tough start but battled in a 7-5 loss against Tonganoxie on Tuesday, April 11.
Loethen doubled twice, drove in one run and scored. Gerken doubled and drove in three runs.
Kerley singled and scored. Meinig and Murdock scored.
Johnson Martell started the game and worked out of a jam in the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts. He struck out three.
Loethen pitched in relief. He allowed five hits in six innings, striking out 12.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
