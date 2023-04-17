230419_mr_spt_pao_base_01

PAOLA — Hunter Loethen blasted two home runs as the Paola Panthers took the second game of a doubleheader against Chanute.

Loethen drove home two runs and scored twice in the 10-6 victory Friday, April 7. Paola took a 9-6 loss in the opener.

