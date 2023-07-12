230712_mr_spt_loethen

Hunter Loethen, a Paola sophomore, turns on a pitch for the Panthers. He led the club with a .469 batting average this season. Loethen drove in 26 runs and scored 24 runs.

 File Photo

PAOLA — One of the things that never changed in the Paola Panther lineup this season was the No. 3 hitter in the order.

The role was held by the team’s biggest slugger, Hunter Loethen, a sophomore who wore the No. 3.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.