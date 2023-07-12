PAOLA — One of the things that never changed in the Paola Panther lineup this season was the No. 3 hitter in the order.
The role was held by the team’s biggest slugger, Hunter Loethen, a sophomore who wore the No. 3.
“Hunter was in the No. 3 hole all year,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “He hit the ball hard each time up.”
Loethen is a talented athlete, Bummer said, but that alone is not what made him special. He did not sit back and rely on his talent to carry him, but worked hard at his craft every practice and every game.
“Hunter always wants that extra round in the cage or during batting practice,” Brummer said. “He is a silent leader and goes about his business. His blue-collar attitude will carry him far.”
Loethen was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Player of the Year.
“It is amazing to be selected for this award,” Loethen said. “It shows the work I have done to get to that level and have those accomplishments.”
Paola came into the season with a young team, Loethen said, losing nine seniors from the club that placed third in the state the previous year.
Not many people projected the 2023 team to punch their ticket to state, let alone reach the Class 4A state semifinals for the third year in a row.
“The season we had was not expected,” he said. “A lot of people doubted if the seniors and sophomores could come in and step up. But we did, and we all helped each other get better, putting ourselves in better situations moving forward into the playoffs.”
Loethen hit .469 for the Paola Panthers with 38 hits in 81 at bats. He had 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs. Loethen drove in 26 runs and scored 24 runs.
Loethen clubbed a pair of home runs to lead the Paola Panthers to a 10-6 victory in the second game of a doubleheader split against Chanute on Friday, April 7. He doubled twice and drove in one run in the first game.
He singled and doubled, driving in one run as Paola lost a heartbreaker against Ottawa, 5-4, on senior night Wednesday, May 3.
Loethen had another multi-hit game with a single and double in a tough 9-3 loss against Bonner Springs on Tuesday, May 2. Loethen drove in two of Paola’s three runs.
He was a clutch performer for the Paola Panthers, collecting three hits in a 16-5 victory against Atchison in the Class 4A regional championship game Tuesday, May 16. Loethen singled twice and doubled.
Loethen ended the season with another three-hit game against Fort Scott in the third-place game in the state tournament as Paola fell by one run, 10-9, in extra innings. Loethen singled twice and doubled, driving in three runs.
“Winning regionals felt great, knowing we kept adding on to the great season we were having while also keeping the Panther tradition going” Loethen said. “Ending state how we did leaves a chip on our shoulders.
“I am confident in our team going into next season,” he said. “We are looking forward to being in the same playoff atmosphere and doing what we do best,” he said. “We have the weapons to give us a good run next year, and all of us push each other to get better each and every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.