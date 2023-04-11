230405_mr_spt_pao_base_02

PAOLA — Jasper Logan singled, homered and drove in six runs as the Paola Panthers defeated the Prairie View Buffalos on Thursday, April 6.

Kale Murdock singled, doubled and drove in two runs.

