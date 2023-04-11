PAOLA — Jasper Logan singled, homered and drove in six runs as the Paola Panthers defeated the Prairie View Buffalos on Thursday, April 6.
Kale Murdock singled, doubled and drove in two runs.
Paola catcher Kolby Wheeler turns on a pitch against Fort Scott. Wheeler, a senior, hit a two-run homer in the first game of the doubleheader.
PAOLA — Jasper Logan singled, homered and drove in six runs as the Paola Panthers defeated the Prairie View Buffalos on Thursday, April 6.
Kale Murdock singled, doubled and drove in two runs.
Hunter Loethen went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Xander Meinig had two hits, drove in one run and scored.
Kolby Wheeler started the game, allowing one hit in the win. He struck out three.
Eli Gerken pitched in relief and got the save. He gave up one run on two hits in three innings.
Paola, 6-1, swept the Eudora Cardinals on the road Tuesday, April 4.
Wheeler doubled and tripled in a 9-2 victory. Gerken singled and doubled. Logan and Murdock doubled.
Johnson Martell worked six innings, allowing one run on three hits to notch the win. He struck out seven.
Murdock gave up one run on one hit in an inning of relief.
Loethen singled, tripled and homered, driving in four runs in a 9-3 victory.
Gerken doubled. Murdock had two singles.
Loethen pitched into the third inning and got the win. JD Troutman and Murdock pitched in relief.
Left-hander Keaton Matlick fanned 13 in six innings of work, leading Paola to a 5-2 victory against Fort Scott on Thursday, March 30.
Wheeler hit a two-run homer and scored.
Meinig doubled twice and scored. Jace Kerley singled twice, drove in one run and scored.
Loethen pitched one inning in relief. He walked two and struck out two.
Paola lost the second game against Fort Scott by a final of 11-1.
Fort Scott scored in the first inning of the second game.
Murdock singled to drive home Kerley in the bottom of the first inning to knot the score at 1-1.
Fort Scott answered with 10 unanswered runs to win the game 11-1.
Murdock singled twice and scored one run. Kerley singled and scored. Reece Hauser and Loethen singled.
The Paola Panthers swept Highland Park in their season opener Tuesday, March 23 by scores of 16-1 and 15-0.
Martell pitched the first game, allowing one run on one hit in two innings. He struck out three. Kerley pitched one inning in relief.
Gerken and Meinig each drove in three runs. Murdock and Loethen.
Loethen and Murdock combined for a one-hit shutout in the second game. Murdo0ck fanned six in two hitless innings.
Logan, Mudock and Wheeler doubled.
Kerley scored three runs. Logan and Meinig each scored twice.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.