PAOLA - Jayda Logan is headed to Baker University next fall to join the Baker Wildcat softball program.
Logan signed a national letter of intent before family, friends and coaches during a ceremony held at the Paola High School commons area.
“I am excited to have an opportunity to play softball at the college level,” Logan said. “I am a little nervous, too.”
Baker recruited Logan to play second base and outfield.
Logan was looking at four colleges and universities and was pleased to find her new home at Baker.
“Baker University was by far my top pick,” she said.
Logan made a school visit and liked what she saw from the coaching staff, the players on the team and the campus.
Logan, a Paola senior, started playing softball when she was 8 years old. She spent the past five years playing for traveling club programs Team Kansas and Top Gun.
“Club ball taught me many things, how to be a good teammate, self-discipline and how to work together,” Logan said. “My coaches throughout the years have prepared me in all the best ways possible. I would not be where I am today without the encouragement and coaching from those men.”
Being surrounded by family and friends for the signing was a blessing, Logan said.
“I was overwhelmed with gratitude to have the people I care about most in this world encouraging me,” she said. “I have always had an amazing support system from my family, friends and teammates.”
Logan plans to major in psychology with a minor in business.
Jayda is the daughter of Jerry and Michelle Logan of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.