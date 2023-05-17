230517_mr_spt_long

Moorea Long, a senior high jumper at Baylor University, poses for pictures with her parents, Becky and Curtis Long. She ended her collegiate career with a sixth-place finish in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Norman, Okla., on Sunday, May 14.

 Submitted Photo

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor University senior Moorea Long, a Paola graduate, ended her collegiate career with a sixth-place finish in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday, May 14.

It was only fitting that Long would end her career on the medal stand. She has gotten used to the podium, winning her third Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship medal in the high jump.

