Moorea Long, a senior high jumper at Baylor University, poses for pictures with her parents, Becky and Curtis Long. She ended her collegiate career with a sixth-place finish in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Norman, Okla., on Sunday, May 14.
NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor University senior Moorea Long, a Paola graduate, ended her collegiate career with a sixth-place finish in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday, May 14.
It was only fitting that Long would end her career on the medal stand. She has gotten used to the podium, winning her third Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship medal in the high jump.
Long cleared 5 feet, 5.75 inches to tie for sixth place on Mother’s Day with her mom, Becky, and father, Curtis Long, in the stands supporting her.
The high jump girls always pile on the mat for pictures following the meet. Many of them have been competing together since 2019. On Sunday, for Mother’s Day, the Big 12 asked the mothers to join the pile with their daughters.
Long placed seventh in the high jump at the Big 12 championships her freshman year in 2019. She was named All-Big 12 in the high jump.
She was back on the medal stand for the Big 12 championships in 2022, placing fifth in the high jump. She was named first-team All-Big 12 in the high jump.
Long was named the Baylor University Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022. She was the Baylor University homecoming princess in 2020.
Long was a four-year member of the Paola High School Lady Panther track and field team. She was a four-time state qualifier in the high jump and placed at state all four years.
Long broke the Lady Panther high jump record at the Frontier League meet in Ottawa her senior season. She was down to her final three meets to set the mark and did so, not once, not twice, but three times.
