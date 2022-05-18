WACO, Texas — Baylor University recently named Moorea Long the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Long, a graduate of Paola High School, is a senior public relations major at Baylor University. She is a medal-winning performer on the Baylor Bears track and field team, competing in the high jump.
“It was such an honor,” Long said. “At a school with more than 500 scholar-athletes and more than half of them being female, it was an honor to get that award at the Golden Bruisers.”
The scholar-athlete of the year award recognizes one female and one male athlete for outstanding academic achievement and athletic success for Baylor University. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior or senior who maintains a 3.5 grade-point or above and positively represents the four pillars of Preparing Champions for Life.
The four pillars of life of Preparing Champions for Life are: academic achievement, athletic success, social responsibility and spiritual growth.
Long was one of four finalists selected for the award. She was presented with the honor at the Golden Bruisers banquet, Baylor University athletic department’s version of the Oscars or Grammys.
“I knew I had to have a short speech prepared if I won, but I did not prepare much because I did not think I would win,” she said. “Baylor University has so many talented, smart and truly gifted athletes, it was an honor to be chosen.
“Standing on the stage after getting the award was such a wonderful feeling of accomplishment,” Long said. “It is a sign that all of my hard work has paid off both on and off the track.”
Long was a four-time state qualifier and state placer in the high jump. She was a three-time league and regional champion.
Long broke the Paola Lady Panther high jump record at the Frontier League meet in Ottawa her senior season.
She has been on the podium every year for Baylor University.Long did it again this winter, breaking out another personal record to win a medal for the Baylor University women at the Big 12 Indoor Conference Championship in Ames, Iowa, the end of February.
Long placed fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-8.5. Her mark was not just a personal record, but also the second highest jump all-time in Baylor University women’s indoor track and field.
On her first visit to Baylor University four years ago, Long was at a team meal which began with prayer. After that moment, Long knew she was right where she needed to be..
“God put me at Baylor University for a reason,” she said. “I have made the most genuine, intentional, loyal friendships on top of a great athletic and academic career. I could not be more grateful for this university and everyone who helped along the way.”
Moorea is the daughter of Becky and Curtis Long of Paola.
