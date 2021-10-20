WACO, Texas — Moorea Long was named the Baylor University princess for the 2021 homecoming.
Long was selected the athletic representative for Baylor University. She is a senior high jumper on the Baylor Bears track and field team.
The homecoming queen, king and court princess were crowned Thursday, Oct. 14. Baylor played Brigham Young University on homecoming weekend.
“Getting to represent all of Baylor University and Baylor athletics feels like a dream,” Long said. “I am so incredible grateful for the opportunity.”
Long, a graduate of Paola High School, is a public relations major.
She claimed All-Big 12 honors for Baylor in the high jump her junior season.
She is also a U.S. Figure Skating National Champion and Hall of Fame honoree.
After seeing her mother, Becky, fight cancer in 2010, Moorea wanted to do something to help others fighting cancer.
She began delivering craft-o-grams to the oncology unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Long designs and delivers original craft kits for children to provide them with comfort and entertainment while going through painful treatments and spending long hours in the hospital. Her craft-o-gram project is closing in on its 10th anniversary. She has delivered personalized craft-o-gram kits to more than 7,000 pediatric cancer patients.
Long has served as a reading mentor and physical education assistant for Baylor Built at a local elementary school.
She is entering her third year as leader in Baylor University’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has served as Bible study leader for the Baylor women’s track and field team.
Moorea is the daughter of Curtis and Becky Long of Paola.
