AMES, Iowa - Moorea Long loves the podium.
Long is one for the dramatic moments. She has a long history of delivering her best performances in the biggest track and field meets.
Long, a Paola graduate, was on the podium all four years for the Lady Panthers in the Class 4A state meet in Wichita.
She broke out another personal record in the high jump to win a medal for the Baylor University women at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Conference Championship at Leid Rec Center in Ames, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26.
Long placed fifth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8.5 inches. Her mark was not just a personal record, but also the second highest jump all-time in Baylor University women’s indoor track and field.
It has been an incredible season for Long, who has excelled on the track and in the classroom. She was recently one of 166 student-athletes selected for the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree must have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 or higher at the time of the nomination.
The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA, the Big Eight and Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007.
Lage was a member of the Oklahoma State family since 1966, when he joined the College of Business Administration as an assistant professor. During his tenure at OSU, he served as the director of graduate studies in the department of economics (1974-77), head of the department of economics and finance (1978-84), director of the OSU Center for International Trade and Development (1985-87), and associate dean for research and graduate programs in the college of business administration (1997-2004).
Long was an All-Big 12 performer in the high jump during the 2019 outdoor season. She placed seventh in the conference meet, tying her former personal record of 5-5.75. She was fifth at the Baylor Invitational.
During her first collegiate meet, Long placed 12th in the Ted Nelson Invitational during the 2019 indoor season.
Long was a four-time state qualifier and state placer in the high jump for the Paola High School Lady Panthers. She was a three-time league and regional champion. Long and the Lady Panthers were state runner-up in 2018, scoring the most points at a state meet in school history.
Moorea is the daughter of Curtis and Becky Long of Paola. She is a public relations major.
