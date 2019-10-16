LOUISBURG — Colin Cook, Logan Faulkner and Ethan Ptacek scored goals as the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team defended its home field against Eudora.
The Wildcats came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Eudora 3-1 at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Eudora struck first on a penalty kick just five minutes into the contest.
Treston Carlson blasted a shot on goal and Cook was there for the rebound, putting it in the back of the net for the equalizer in the first half.
Faulkner scored midway through the half to put the Wildcats on top 2-1. It proved to be the game-winning goal.
Ryan Haight made a great pass to Ptacek who put the ball in the back of the net for an insurance goal in the second half.
Garrett Rolofson posted the shutout in goal.
Louisburg improved to 11-1-1 with the victory.
“Eudora came out and played extremely hard and physical, but we matched that intensity,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “I felt we did a great job of possessing the ball and controlling the flow of the game.
The Louisburg Wildcats had a battle on the road against the Frontier League rival Spring Hill Broncos on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The game was a 0-0 stalemate at the half.
With seven minutes left in regulation, Carlson put a shot in the back of the net for the game-winner in a 1-0 shutout.
Rolofson had the shutout.
“Our varsity dominated possession and did a nice job of keeping the ball at Spring Hill,” Conley said. “Spring Hill was very dangerous on the counter attack and made things interesting.
“We had plenty of shots and opportunities,” he said. “I like how we are controlling the flow of the game and playing good soccer.”
