LOUISBURG – The Paola Panther soccer team had its season come to an end in the Class 4-1A regional tournament.
Paola (2-13-1) fell to Louisburg (11-4-1) on the road Tuesday, Oct. 26, by a final of 9-0.
The Paola Panthers defeated Columbus (0-10) in a play-in game at home Monday, Oct. 25, in a 6-0 shutout.
Seniors playing in their final game for the Paola Panthers were defender Sammy Downum, forward Ryan Flynn, midfielder Ariana Gallagher, midfielder Anna Mailand, stopper back Dominic McCoy, defender Shaelyn “Lightning” McLean, forward Tanner Petillo, forward Aaron Smith and forward Braeden Whitehurst. Gallagher and McCoy were out with injuries.
Paola ended its home schedule with a thrilling 6-0 shutout victory against Columbus at Panther Stadium.
It was a big game for the Panthers, who entered the match-up with two goals and one victory on the season.
Forward Hayden Worden drove down the right wing and fired a shot to the left corner to start the action, giving Paola a 1-0 lead with 15 minutes on the clock.
Midfielder Carden Escobar doubled the ante with a goal for a 2-0 lead with 14:31 left in the first half.
Forward Braeden Whitehurst had a penalty kick in the second half, but was denied on a great save by Columbus.
Defender Truman White made it 3-0 with a nice hustle play, following with a shot for the goal with 35 minutes left in regulation.
Midfielder Patrick Reeder scored on a great crossing pass from Whitehurst with 31:39 on the clock.
The ladies ruled the final 11 minutes for the Paola Panthers.
Freshman midfielder Mara Guzman scored her first varsity goal on a direct kick with 10:59 left in the game for a 5-0 lead.
Defender Shaelyn “Lightning” McLean ended the scoring with a shot to the corner for the goal and a final of 6-0.
Keeper Aaron Koechner posted the shutout for the Paola Panthers.
Also playing for the Paola Panthers were: midfielder Maxwell Worden, midfielder Jace Reitinger, midfielder Levi Ballou, defender Connor Barnum and defender Steffen Morschel.
Koechner made a huge save for Paola just two minutes into the playoff game at Louisburg.
Morschel had a clear in the 37th minute.
Louisburg made it 1-0 with a goal seven minutes into the contest. The Wildcats scored less than a minute later for 2-0 game with 32:56 left in the opening half.
Hayden Worden stole the ball from Louisburg and made a nice clear for the Panthers as Paola played 10 defenders back early to slow the Wildcats down and protect the goal.
Koechner made a nice save with 23 minutes left in the half. Reittinger had a hard kick for a clear. Koechner came up with a great save with 20 minutes on the clock.
Escobar made a nice hustle play to thwart a break-a-way opportunity for Louisburg.
Louisburg made it 3-0 with 14:58 to go in the half. Two minutes later the Wildcats pushed the margin to 4-0.
Paola trailed 4-0 at the half and ended up falling in a 9-0 shutout.
