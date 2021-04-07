PAOLA — Five players will represent the Paola Panthers on the tennis court this season.
Jordan Macfarlane is the lone senior on the roster. He will be one of the team leaders.
The Paola Panther program also has junior Aaron Smith, junior Austin Tuschhoff, junior Carden Escobar and freshman Matthew Blackie.
“Practices have gone well,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “It’s been fun and the weather has been great.”
Paola, like other programs this season, is young and rebuilding after losing the 2020 spring season to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 put a damper on last season,” Clark said. “It’s like starting over again this season.
“All four upperclassmen will be keys to our success at the varsity level,” Clark said. “They compete every day in practice and make each other better. There could be some mixing and matching as we progress.”
Clark is in his first season as boys tennis coach. He was an assistant with the Paola girls program.
“All players are working hard and trying to improve,” Clark said. “Our team goals are to compete, work hard, help each other, and have fun.”
