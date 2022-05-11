PAOLA — Caden Marcum struck out the side in the first inning to set the tone for the Paola Panthers against the Bonner Springs Braves.
Marcum fanned five in his first two innings of work in the Frontier League game at home Tuesday, May 3. He allowed just one hit through five scoreless innings in a 7-0 shutout victory. Marcum fanned 10 on the night.
Dalton Picek threw two perfect innings in relief, striking out five.
Paola snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, improving to 9-7 on the season.
Jonathan Earlywine singled in the second inning, driving home one run to break a scoreless tie.
Picek doubled in the third inning as Paola added two more runs for a 3-0 advantage.
Picek walked, singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored three runs.
Dillon Ohlmeier and Earlywine each drove in two runs. Marcum doubled and scored. Carson Boehm singled and scored.
Picek is hitting a team-leading .400 with 20 hits in 50 at bats. He has seven doubles and two triples. Picek leads the team in runs batted in with 19 and has 10 runs scored.
Keaton Matlick has a .385 batting average with 10 hits in 24 at bats, including four doubles.
Marcum is batting .380 with 19 hits in 50 at bats. He has three doubles, three triples and four home runs. Marcum has driven in 18 runs with a share of the lead in runs scored with 17. He has drawn a team-high 11 walks.
Kody Hendrickson has a .375 batting average with 12 hits in 32 at bats. He has two doubles, two home runs and 14 runs batted in.
Ohlmeier has a .340 batting average with 16 hits in 47 at bats.
Boehm has 17 hits in 50 at bats for a .340 average. He has driven in 13 runs with 11 runs scored.
Picek is 3-1 with two saves. He has struck out 32 batters in 28 innings pitched. Picek has an earned run average of 1.71.
Marcum has two wins, striking out 43 in 20 innings..
Catcher Kolby Wheeler has had 126 chances with 107 putouts and nine assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.