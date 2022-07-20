PAOLA — Caden Marcum ended the season with an incredible 22-inning stretch over his final four starts for the Paola Panthers, allowing just one run on three hits with 43 strikeouts.
Marcum was 4-0 in his final four appearances for the Panthers. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Clay Center in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in Salina, posting a 5-0 shutout. Marcum allowed one hit, striking out 11 in a 3-1 victory against rival Louisburg in the regional championship game in Atchison.
Marcum was named the Tri-County Spotlight Pitcher of the Year. It is the third time Marcum has been a Spotlight player of the year. He was player of the year his freshman season. The 2020 season was not played due to Covid-19. Marcum was player of the year for a second time as a junior. He was named pitcher of the year in recognition of his senior campaign.
“It is always an honor to be recognized for any award, but to be recognized around my community for three years is pretty big,” Marcum said. “It says a lot about the guys that I have been around for the last four years and what kind of teams I have been fortunate enough to be on.”
Two of his final four starts were victories against the Louisburg Wildcats. The first came in a 10-0 shutout to start a senior night sweep. The second sent the Wildcats home in the regionals and punched the Panthers’ ticket to state for a second year in a row.
“Caden beat Louisburg twice in a week as a senior,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “Louisburg was a great hitting team, but he held them to one run in the 12 innings. We will miss him going forward. He left a legacy behind and showed the way for the younger crew coming up.”
Marcum helped lead the Paola Panthers to a regional championship and third-place state trophy two years in a row.
“We would have liked to have brought home a championship, but we had a good run,” he said. “Hopefully, we left a good example for the younger guys coming up to continue with some tradition.
“Once some guys started settling in some roles, we started getting some big wins and playing better,” he said. “I feel like coach Brummer deciding to bring up JD Troutman, a freshman, to play shortstop really was a difference maker and helped us turn a corner. It’s always a team effort, but that move just made us stronger.”
Marcum had a long break between two starts, working on several things on the mound.
“I had to sit down and get back to basics on some mechanical things,” he said. “That got me going and more into a rhythm. I needed to change my focus on my mechanics and my approach to how I wanted to attack hitters.”
Marcum was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and outfield.
He was first team All-Frontier League at outfield and first team Class 4A at outfield. Marcum was honorable mention all-league at pitcher.
Marcum was 5-3 with an earned run average of 2.89, allowing nine base hits in nine starts. Marcum had 76 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.
He batted .390 with four doubles, six triples and six home runs. Marcum drove in 25 runs and had 25 runs scored.
“The last four years have really been unforgettable,” Marcum said. “We had some good leaders and team guys who were gritty and did everything we could to win. This year Kolby Wheeler really helped me get some much needed extra work, catching me in bullpen sessions, and get that rhythm I needed.
“I would like to thank coach Tony Brummer, coach David Kane and coach Morgan Roth for all the time and effort they put into us as a team,” he said.
