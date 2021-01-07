SALINA — Paola senior Preston Martin went 4-0 in the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, becoming the first Panther to win four state titles.
Martin scored a 5-0 decision against Collin Creach of Ottawa for first place at 132 pounds Saturday, Feb. 29.
He walked off the mat raising four fingers for four state titles in four years.
“It is an absolute rush to become the first four-time state champion for Paola,” Martin said.
“The time and work that me, my family, my teammates and my coaches have put in has all led to this. I still can’t even believe it, and it has already been a full day,” he said.
Martin is the 33rd wrestler in the history of the state to win four titles.
He did it at four different weight classes.
As a freshman, Martin, 35-3, scored a 6-2 decision against Rhett Edmonson of McPherson to win the 106-pound title. He pinned Kael Pappan of Arkansas City to win the 113-pound title, closing his sophomore campaign with a record of 44-2. Martin won a 7-0 decision against Cody Burchett of Fort Scott to win the 126-pound title as a junior with a record of 42-3.
During his career with the Paola Panthers, Martin had a record of 167-12 with four state titles.
Martin is ranked No. 4 all time in Class 4A in wins and No. 3 in career pins.
Martin is No. 15 all time in wins for all classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.