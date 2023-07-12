230524_mr_spt_pao_base_08

Paola Panther senior Keaton Matlick prepares to fire a pitch home against Louisburg during the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament in Atchison. He led the Panthers to a 2-0 shutout victory, holding the Wildcats to five hits.

 File Photo

PAOLA — When the Paola Panthers faced a must-win game, they put the ball in the hands of left-hander Keaton Matlick.

Matlick, a senior on the 2023 roster, delivered with victories against rival Louisburg in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and a win to upset Rock Creek in the opening round of the state tournament.

