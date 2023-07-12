Paola Panther senior Keaton Matlick prepares to fire a pitch home against Louisburg during the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament in Atchison. He led the Panthers to a 2-0 shutout victory, holding the Wildcats to five hits.
PAOLA — When the Paola Panthers faced a must-win game, they put the ball in the hands of left-hander Keaton Matlick.
Matlick, a senior on the 2023 roster, delivered with victories against rival Louisburg in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and a win to upset Rock Creek in the opening round of the state tournament.
Matlick was named the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
“Winning the award feels good because, in our county, there are a lot of good talented players,” Matlick said. “I am honored to have received this award because I have worked hard all year.
“This season with the team, we had some nail-biters in the beginning of the year, but towards the back end of the season we pulled through,” he said. “At the end of the regular season our team chemistry was really good, and it was fun being a part of that.”
Matlick worked five innings in a 5-3 victory against Rock Creek, hitting a game-winning two-run homer in extra innings. He allowed three runs in the start, striking out seven.
Paola went on to place in the top four in the state for a third consecutive season. Paola placed third in 2021 and 2022 and fourth in 2023.
“State was a fun experience with the team,” he said. “With only four seniors this year ,we had a young team, but even so, we did really good. People doubted us, but that is what kept a chip on our shoulders to go further with our season. It felt good to keep the Paola tradition going and setting the bar for the players coming up to do even better.”
Matlick sent Paola to the regional championships with a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory against Louisburg in Atchison.
“Beating Louisburg this year in regular season and in regionals was fun with some of the best guys to be around,” Matlick said. “Having some friends on the other side and beating them twice in regionals really showed that we were meant to be where we were. Like a repeat of the previous year.”
Matlick was 5-1 on the season with a 2.50 earned run average. He struck out 75 and walked just 27.
“Keaton was the guy that when he had the ball, you felt like you had a chance,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “He is a lefty that is around the zone, and nothing he throws is straight.
“He can throw three pitches for strikes,” Brummer said. “Keaton and Kolby worked well together, and when they were on the same page, our team was great.”
Matlick struck out 13 batters in a 5-2 victory against Fort Scott on Thursday, March 30.
He fanned nine batters in a 7-0 shutout against rival Spring Hill on Monday, April 17.
Matlick set a season strikeout high with 14 in a 7-2 win against Hays in the Butch Foster Classic.
He recorded eight strikeouts to pace Paola to a 7-2 win at Louisburg on Tuesday, May 9.
Matlick was 3-0 in his final three starts, winning a regional playoff opener and state playoff opener to close out his high school career.
He is committed to Highland Park Community College. Matlick was recruited as a pitcher and first baseman.
