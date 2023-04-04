230405_mr_pao_base_01

PAOLA – Senior left-hander Keaton Matlick fanned 13 in six innings of work, leading the Paola Panther baseball team to a 5-2 victory against the Fort Scott Tigers.

Senior catcher Kolby Wheeler hit a two-run homer and scored in the home victory Thursday, March 30.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

