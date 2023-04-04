Matlick strikes out 13 as Panthers split with Tigers By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230405_mr_pao_base_01 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Paola senior Keaton Matlick fires a pitch home in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Scott on Thursday, March 30. Keaton struck out 13 batters in a 5-2 victory. Show more Show less Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Paola senior Keaton Matlick fires a pitch home in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Scott on Thursday, March 30. Keaton struck out 13 batters in a 5-2 victory. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Paoa catcher Kolby Wheeler turns on a pitch against Fort Scott. Wheeler, a senior, hit a two-run homer in the first game of the doubleheader. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA – Senior left-hander Keaton Matlick fanned 13 in six innings of work, leading the Paola Panther baseball team to a 5-2 victory against the Fort Scott Tigers.Senior catcher Kolby Wheeler hit a two-run homer and scored in the home victory Thursday, March 30.Xander Meinig doubled twice and scored. Jace Kerley singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Kale Murdock singled and scored. Eli Gerken singled and scored. Johnson Martell singled.Hunter Loethen pitched one inning in relief. He walked two and struck out two.Fort Scott scored in the first inning of the second game.Murdock singled to drive home Kerley in the bottom of the first inning to knot the score at 1-1.Fort Scott answered with 10 unanswered runs to win the game 11-1.Paola moved to 3-1 on the season.Murdock singled twice and scored one run. Kerley singled and scored. Reece Hauser and Loethen singled.The Paola Panthers swept Highland Park in their season opener Tuesday, March 23, by scores of 16-1 and 15-0.Martell pitched the first game, allowing one run on one hit in two innings. He struck out three. Kerley pitched one inning in relief.Gerken and Meinig each drove in three runs.Loethen and Murdock combined for a one-hit shutout in the second game. Murdo0ck fanned six in two hitless innings.Jasper Logan, Mudock and Wheeler doubled.Kerley scored three runs. Logan and Meinig each scored twice. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 