Paola senior Keaton Matlick signs a national letter of intent to play baseball at Highland Community College. Pictured with Keaton are (in front) his brother Maddox; (standing, from left) his uncle and aunt Cass and Kristen Douglass, his stepfather and mother, Ben and Miranda Brandt, and his father and stepmother, Jeremy Matlick and Elizabeth Braum.
PAOLA — Lefthander Keaton Matlick was a key part of the Paola Panthers’ run to third place in the state two years in a row.
Matlick, a Paola senior, was a hard-throwing pitcher in the rotation and out of the bullpen. He played solid defense at first base. Offensively, he hit the ball hard and was among the team leaders in average and runs batted in.
He recently signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Highland Community College.
“It feels good, knowing that I get to further my baseball and academic career at the college level,” Matlick said.
He was recruited by Highland Community College as a pitcher and first baseman.
“They are very involved and want to have their players in the program,” Matlick said. “They do not just look at their players as numbers in the field. They see them as young men wanting to make something out of baseball.”
Matlick came to Paola last season and immediately earned starting roles at first base and in the rotation.
“I am excited for Keaton to get up to Highland and start his collegiate career,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “Keaton came to us his junior year, and after seeing him throw the first day, I knew he would be a good fit for any college. The Highland coaches are excited to get him up there.”
Matlick competed with Paola through the Frontier League, regional championship tournaments and state competition, leaving Salina with a third-place trophy in his junior campaign.
Matlick plans on majoring in business.
Keaton is the son of Miranda and Ben Brandt and Jeremy Matlick and Elizabeth Braum. His brother, Maddox, was also at the signing.
