230111_mr_spt_keaton_sign_01

Paola senior Keaton Matlick signs a national letter of intent to play baseball at Highland Community College. Pictured with Keaton are (in front) his brother Maddox; (standing, from left) his uncle and aunt Cass and Kristen Douglass, his stepfather and mother, Ben and Miranda Brandt, and his father and stepmother, Jeremy Matlick and Elizabeth Braum.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Lefthander Keaton Matlick was a key part of the Paola Panthers’ run to third place in the state two years in a row.

Matlick, a Paola senior, was a hard-throwing pitcher in the rotation and out of the bullpen. He played solid defense at first base. Offensively, he hit the ball hard and was among the team leaders in average and runs batted in.

