PAOLA — Paola senior center Trinity McDow had a big week in a split decision for the Lady Panthers.
She scored 15 points in a tough 49-33 home loss against De Soto on Friday, Jan. 31. McDow posted 14 points as the Paola girls defeated Bonner Springs on the road 56-50 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Lady Panther basketball team played great in stretches at home against the De Soto Lady Wildcats.
Paola just could not put enough of those stretches together. De Soto played a press against Paola and forced turnovers, using those miscues for layups at the other end of the court.
The Lady Panthers had slow starts to each half, but finished strong to close the gap.
Paola was outscored 16-7 in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers rallied in the second quarter with a 12-5 run to make it a two point game, 21-19, at the intermission.
The Lady Panthers were outscored 17-4 in the third quarter.
Paola was outscored 11-10 in the final frame. McDow, who finished with a team-high 15 points, scored all 10 of Paola’s points in the quarter. McDow made six field goals and three free throws.
Brayden Hanf finished with eight points. She scored six of her eight points in the first half. Hanf made three field goals and a pair of free throws.
Dakiah Yates, Kate Ediger, Madison Bryant and Macaela Garrett also scored.
Paola made 15 field goals. The Lady Panthers sank seven of 17 from the free-throw line.
Ediger and McDow combined for 33 points in a 56-50 victory at Bonner Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Ediger scored 19 points. She made five field goals and was eight-for-nine at the line.
McDow posted 14 points. She made six field goals with one 3-pointer and sank one free throw.
Paola held a 12-8 advantage in the first quarter. Bonner Springs had an 11-8 edge in the second frame.
Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter.
Paola finished strong, sealing the victory with a 19-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Bryant finished with eight points. Maggie Kauk, Morgan Clark, Ava Kehl, Garrett, Hanf and Yates also scored.
