KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Trinity McDow added a little bling to her accessories, receiving a championship ring with the Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devil women’s basketball team.
McDow, a Paola graduate, is a sophomore post player for Kansas City Kansas Community College.
She had a big season opener, putting the championship ring on her finger, and posting 20 points in a 99-35 victory against the Graceland University junior varsity on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
McDow shot 80 percent from the floor, sinking eight of 10 field goal attempts. She added four steals and three rebounds.
The Blue Devils defeated Jefferson College by a score of 55-39 on Saturday, Nov. 5. The team made it three in a row with a 58-46 victory against the Washburn University junior varsity team Monday, Nov. 7.
Kansas City Kansas Community College is getting national attention, moving up to No. 18 in the NCAA Division II Top 20 Poll.
McDow was a four-year member of the Paola Lady Panther basketball team.
She was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season. She averaged 12 points, six rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
McDow started playing basketball in the first grade. McDow said she fell in love with the sport. She has played the game ever since.
She played for the Paola Middle School Lady Panthers in seventh and eighth grade. McDow played varsity four years with the Paola High School Panthers.
