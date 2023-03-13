230315_mr_spt_meade_01

Paola senior Cutter Meade signs a national letter of intent to run cross country and track and field at Baker University. Pictured with Cutter are (in front) his parents Jessica and Justin Meade; (standing) siblings Diesel, Steele and Jade Meade.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA – Cutter Meade was born to run at Baker University.

Meade, a Paola Panther senior, is heading to where it all began. His parents Justin and Jessica met on campus. They met before classes even started, running into each other at freshman orientation.

