GARDNER – Jade Meade turned in two gold-medal performances to lead the Paola Lady Panthers in the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational.
Meade had a mark of 110 feet, 1 inch for first place in the discus. She added gold in the shot put with a mark of 37-4. Meade finished fifth in the javelin.
The Paola boys and girls competed against some large schools at the meet, squaring off against the likes of Blue Valley Southwest, Lawrence Free State, Mill Valley, Olathe East, Olathe Northwest, Raymore-Peculiar (Missouri) and Gardner-Edgerton.
Girls Champions
Maggie Kauk had a distance of 36-0.5 for first place in the triple jump. Kauk was runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.37. She placed third in the long jump.
Boys Champions
Caden Rhamy had a mark of 52-7.5 for first place in the shot put. He placed fourth in the discus.
Runner-up
Samuel Johnson cleared 13-6 for second place in the pole vault.
Other girls results were:
High jump – Hope Bishop, fifth
Discus – Kate Ediger, fourth
100 - Ella Foster, fifth; Anna Phillips, sixth
Shot put – Kena Leonard, third
100 hurdles – Maddie Pitzer, third; Kylee Slyter, fifth
Shot put – Ediger, eighth
4x400 relay – Paola, fifth
4x100 relay – Paola, fourth
Other boys results were:
Triple jump – Layne Anderson, fifth
Javelin – Brody Stewart, sixth; Max Perry, seventh
Shot put – Brady Johnson, seventh
100 – Chris Lohaus-Fast, sixth
200 – Lohaus-Fast, fourth
110 hurdles – Landon Taylor, seventh
300 hurdles – Taylor, sixth
Long jump – DJ Jackson, eighth
4x400 relay – Paola, sixth
