Lady Panther Jade Meade follows through on an attempt in the shot put earlier this season in the Paola Invitational. Meade won the shot put and the discus at the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational on Friday, April 29. 

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

GARDNER – Jade Meade turned in two gold-medal performances to lead the Paola Lady Panthers in the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational.

Meade had a mark of 110 feet, 1 inch for first place in the discus. She added gold in the shot put with a mark of 37-4. Meade finished fifth in the javelin.

The Paola boys and girls competed against some large schools at the meet, squaring off against the likes of Blue Valley Southwest, Lawrence Free State, Mill Valley, Olathe East, Olathe Northwest, Raymore-Peculiar (Missouri) and Gardner-Edgerton.

Girls Champions

Maggie Kauk had a distance of 36-0.5 for first place in the triple jump. Kauk was runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.37. She placed third in the long jump.

Boys Champions

Caden Rhamy had a mark of 52-7.5 for first place in the shot put. He placed fourth in the discus.

Runner-up

Samuel Johnson cleared 13-6 for second place in the pole vault.

Other girls results were:

High jump – Hope Bishop, fifth

Discus – Kate Ediger, fourth

100 - Ella Foster, fifth; Anna Phillips, sixth

Shot put – Kena Leonard, third

100 hurdles – Maddie Pitzer, third; Kylee Slyter, fifth

Shot put – Ediger, eighth

4x400 relay – Paola, fifth

4x100 relay – Paola, fourth

Other boys results were:

Triple jump – Layne Anderson, fifth

Javelin – Brody Stewart, sixth; Max Perry, seventh

Shot put – Brady Johnson, seventh

100 – Chris Lohaus-Fast, sixth

200 – Lohaus-Fast, fourth

110 hurdles – Landon Taylor, seventh

300 hurdles – Taylor, sixth

Long jump – DJ Jackson, eighth

4x400 relay – Paola, sixth

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

