BALDWIN CITY – Baker University wrestler Jake Miller is settling into his new normal for now, finishing his sophomore year online and working out at home.
Miller was featured recently on the Wildcat Tip of the Day.
“Something I have been focusing on is spending just as much time on my classes as I would if I were in class,” Miller said. “Take the time to study just like you were in school.
“If your online classes are easier than when you’re in class, don’t settle for the bare minimum,” he said. “Learn as much as you can so it will pay off later.”
Miller, a 2018 Paola High School graduate, said the coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a lot of things to change this spring, but one thing it cannot do is dictate how one responds to it.
It is all about having the right mindset, Miller said.
“I know that this virus has many negatives, but take the positives you can out of this,” he said. “You have more time to perfect your craft.
“Become the smartest person in your subject over the next two months,” Miller said. “After this is over it will be obvious who maximized their time, and who wasted their time. Take that and run with it.”
Miller competed this winter for the No. 13 ranked Baker University Wildcat wrestling team.
Miller scored a 5-3 decision in a 285-pound match against Nic Roller of the University of Saint Mary’s in a dual at the Collins Center in Baldwin City on Feb. 8. The Baker University Wildcats defeated the University of St. Mary’s Spires by a score of 39-12. It was the final regular season dual.
Baker University competed in the Heart of America Conference Championships on Feb. 22. The team concluded the season in the NAIA National Championships on March 6-7.
Miller was a two-time state qualifier and state placer for the Panthers.
State was a great experience, Miller said. It also gave him a taste of what to expect at the collegiate level.
“Every match is like a state finals match,” he said. “Everyone, and I mean everyone, is really good.”
Miller has been involved in the Paola community as president of the Paola Community Garden of Hope, president of Faith on the Field and served as a member of the Greater Miami County Community Foundation Board. Miller is also active in the Living Proof Church.
It was wrestling that led him to build a strong bond with the Lord.
Wrestling was his world. Miller was a junior, on top of the world, seemingly invincible.
Miller was 21-2 when he suffered an ACL injury the summer of his junior year. It was in this moment that he reached out to the Lord for the first time since his grandmother had passed away.
He would battle back, coming back to the mat sooner than anyone could have imagined, wrestling in time for league, regional and state his junior season.
If there is one picture wrestling fans will remember from the 2016-17 season, it has to be the one of Paola junior Jake on his knees after winning the Class 4A regional title and looking up to the heavens in thanks.
Miller would win his first 10 matches, becoming league and regional champion. He went 2-2 at state.
As a senior, his dreams were set on the Class 4A title at 285 pounds.
Miller won league and regional. He had lost just one match on the season.
He was dealt yet another blow at the state tournament in Salina, losing his first match. The state title hopes were gone.
Miller would dig down deep again, even though the odds were against him. Few wrestlers lost their first match and even make it to the second day at state, let alone medal.
Miller won five straight to place third in the state.
“I knew it happened for a reason,” Miller said. “It was very humbling. I am proud of myself for going out and taking third place the way I did. It helped me grow my faith and my trust. God is great.”
He was 45-2 on the season. Miller also joined the “Century Club,” winning the 100th match of his career during the Frontier League Dual Tournament, helping the Paola Panthers defeat the Spring Hill Broncos in a dual and capture the league team title in the process.
