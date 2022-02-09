BALDWIN CITY — The road that led Jake Miller to wrestle for the Baker University Wildcats is one paved with determination and faith as the senior dealt with adversity and setbacks.
Miller was injured his junior season. He married his childhood sweetheart Annie French over the summer. During that summer, Miller kept battling to come back again.
The rehab was grueling, but Miller wanted to be with his Baker University Wildcat wrestling family for one more season.
Miller had a root tear in his lateral meniscus, which caused him to need knee surgery. Behind the scenes in the training room for the 10-month recovery was Baker University wrestling trainer Amanda Smith.
“She did everything to get me back on the mat safely and in the best condition possible,” Miller said. “Simply the fact that I was able to come back my final year was a miracle in itself.
“I have spent hours upon hours in the training room to work with her on my rehabilitation routine,” he said. “Her dedication is the only reason I even had a chance to compete this season.”
Miller did have a chance to compete, before being sidelined by another knee injury and announcing his retirement.
He got to be on the wrestling mat with his Baker University Wildcat teammates on senior night Saturday, Feb. 5, walking out with his parents Jeff and Wendy and his wife Annie by his side. In the stands for the big night was his younger brother Dylan.
“Senior night was a great experience,” Miller said. “I have thought what that night might be like for many years. Even more so, I thought what would it be like to walk off the mat for the last time. To me, it was everything I expected.
“It was a flurry of emotions,” he said. “I am happy and content with the career that I had. I am angry that I was unable to attain my goal of becoming an All-American. Then I reflect on the impact wrestling has had on my life and my family. This sport has taken a lot from me, but it has given me so much more.”
Having his parents, wife and brother there to support him meant a lot, he said. Each of them has had a part in making him the man he is today.
“My mother and father have set me up to be successful,” he said. “I was taught many things.”
Miller, a 2018 graduate of Paola High School, is a strong man of faith. Miller said without the Lord in his life, none of this would have been possible.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that has been set in front of me,” Miller said.
“I give my parents 100 percent of the credit for my success on the mat, in life and everything I do,” he said.
Scott Grandon, a long time Paola Panther wrestling fan, has followed Miller for years. He was there for senior night.
“He is not my biological family, but he has shown me what it means to support someone,” Miller said. “He taught me how to care for someone who may not know they need it. As I conclude my college career, I am just now beginning to realize how much I needed that familiar face in the stands, and in my life. I will always thank him for that.”
Character Over Motivation
Baker University wrestling coach Cody Garcia saw something in Miller when the Wildcats signed the Paola Panther four years ago.
One of the things that set Miller apart from others was his character, Garcia said.
“Character over motivation” is a theme for the Baker University Wildcat wrestling team.
“My coach Cody Garcia once said ‘Character over motivation,’ and this has been my life mantra,” Miller said. “He explained it to me like this. Motivation wavers as time goes on. It changes with the adversity that comes in front of you, and it will always come to an end.
“Character is the ability to overcome downfalls and tribulation,” Miller said. “Character is the trait that many aspire to have, but, in all honesty, it is something very few people have.”
Miller said faith and character can take someone anywhere they want to go. His life has been a testament to that.
“How could a tiny, overweight kid become a college wrestler?” Miller asked. “How could someone with so little athletic ability going for him set himself apart? I attest this to two things: Christ is my savior, and my character rather than my motivation.”
Miller said a special thanks is in order for his coaches: Baldwin University coaches Cody Garcia, Adam Venegus and Jimmy May; Paola Panther coaches Darvin Willard and Russell Hermreck and all of the kids club coaches.
“My coaches instilled in me a work ethic that made me go after my goals, and set high expectations for my life,” Miller said.
Calling It A Career
Miller suffered another knee injury this season and after much tought, decided it was time to retire and support his teammates.
Miller visited with family, coaches and friends before making the decision. He posted his goodbye on Facebook as a letter.
“This discussion is the one I have been dreading ever since I grew passionate for the sport,” Miller said. “This is it. You have taught me more about myself and the person I want to be more than any other person has. I have spent 17 years devoting my life to you. This is goodbye for now. I can only hope that the athletes who come after me practice the sport with passion, grit and resilience. I hope the sport continues to show people that they are capable of far more than they realize.”
Miller had a record of 10-140 in his first three years with the Paola Kids Wrestling Club. He tried to take something from each of those losses.
Miller would never give in, or give up. He only went back to the wrestling room and worked harder.
Miller was a two-time state qualifier and a state placer for the Paola Panthers in high school.
Man Of Faith
Wrestling was his world in high school. Miller was on top of that world.
Miller was 21-2, competing in the Southern Planes Regional Qualifier the summer before his junior year of high school when he suffered an ACL injury. It would be the first time he reached out to the Lord since his grandmother had passed away.
He would soon find out there was a lot more to life than wrestling after the season-ending injury.
Miller renewed his relationship with the Lord and took on a leadership role at the Living Proof Church and in his community.
The injury, which took so much from him at the time, proved to be a blessing.
Miller spent a few days asking why. He took it to the Lord. Miller got more involved in the Living Proof Church.
He also got more involved in the community around him and suddenly realized he hadn’t really been living at all.
The injury, which he thought had taken everything away from him, turned on a light and saved him, Miller said.
“Looking back, before that I wasn’t involved in the church,” Miller said. “My parents allowed me to decide that on my own. You don’t realize how much you need something until it is gone. I realized I needed to be in church and get closer to God.
“Having Him there, and living for Him, has given me the power to do things I didn’t think were possible. When I looked up there, it was a prayer to God, thanking Him for everything to get me to that point,” he said.
He would battle back, coming back to the mat sooner than anyone could have imagined, wrestling in time for league, regional and state his junior season.
Miller would win his first 10 matches, becoming league and regional champion. He went 2-2 at state.
As a senior, his dreams were set on the Class 4A title at 285 pounds.
Miller won league and regional. He had lost just one match on the season.
He was dealt yet another blow at the state tournament in Salina, losing his first match. The state title hopes were gone.
Miller would dig down deep again, even though the odds were against him. Few wrestlers lost their first match and even make it to the second day at state, let alone medal.
Miller won five straight to place third in the state.
“I knew it happened for a reason,” Miller said. “It was very humbling. I am proud of myself for going out and taking third place the way I did. It helped me grow my faith and my trust. God is great.”
He was 45-2 on the season. Miller also joined the “Century Club,” winning the 100th match of his career during the Frontier League Dual Tournament, helping the Paola Panthers defeat the Spring Hill Broncos in a dual and capture the league team title in the process.
